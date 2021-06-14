Paramedics, cops donate A/C unit to family after 911 call for overheated infant

MURPHYSBORO — Asia Woolridge noticed on Saturday morning that her infant son – just two weeks old – was hot to the touch.

Three electric fans placed around her apartment were not circulating enough air to keep her Jackson County Housing Authority rental unit cool.

“It was just too hot in the house,” Woolridge said about the apartment, which lacks air conditioning, as the thermometer was climbing into the low 90s.

Unable to get her son’s temperature down and noticing he was having difficulty breathing, she called 911. Jackson County Ambulance Service paramedics Rebekah Erwin, Amber Skinner and Capt. Jeff Dawley responded, providing treatment and transporting Woolridge and her son to a local hospital.

But they didn't stop there.

Dawley knew the fans would not be sufficient, especially with the summer just beginning. He quickly set about a way to keep the Woolridge family cool. He began by talking with Jackson County Ambulance Service Chief Kenton Schafer.

“He contacted me and told me, ‘We had this call and I feel really bad. It was super hot in there,’ then he started asking me if I knew of any charities that would donate an air conditioner to the family,” Shafer said.