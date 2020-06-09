Parents urged to keep children on schedule for well-checks, vaccinations

Local pediatricians are reminding parents to stay up to date with well-checks and immunizations for their children.
Appointments for routine health care for both children and adults were canceled in the early weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic to help control spread of the virus and allow health care officials to plan for patients with the virus.
The American Academy of Pediatrics released a statement addressing the resulting delays in vaccinations and age-appropriate screenings. It said that pediatricians have now adapted to provide telehealth appointments when warranted, but some things require in-person visits.
“Concern exists that delays in vaccinations may result in secondary outbreaks with vaccine-preventable illnesses,” the AAP statement read.
Dr. Tandy Korte, a pediatrician at SIH Center for Medical Arts in Carbondale, saw 75% to 90% fewer patients during the early days of the pandemic. “It’s important parents don’t delay too long,” she said.
Korte explained that children are protected through a series of vaccines. It takes that series to get their antibodies to a protective level. In other words, it’s not just one shot and they are done.
“Immunization rates have dropped across the nation and the world," she said. "That could create a chance for diseases like measles to spread."
Korte added that children 18 months and younger are considered the most important to get in for well-checks and immunizations. Children entering kindergarten and sixth grade also need certain boosters and vaccines.
Dr. Blaine Eubanks, an internist and pediatrician at SIH Primary Care Harrisburg, also stressed the importance of keeping his youngest patients on track with immunizations.
“I have a special place in my heart for newborns and infants. Babies don’t have immunity to a lot of things. They can’t protect themselves and they can’t wear a mask," Eubanks said "When they get sick, it is such a big deal because it is so hard on their little bodies. I’m also concerned about my community. I don’t want us to have a rise in another set of viruses or preventable illnesses because we missed out on something."
He added that the pneumonia vaccine is of particular importance.
“Many people who get the COVID-19 virus go on to get pneumonia. So that’s definitely a focus of mine,” Eubanks said.
Both doctors tell worried patients and parents that safety measures are in place to protect them as much as possible.
Korte said children are screened when parents call for an appointment. If the child has symptoms that could be related to COVID-19, they are asked to call the hotline and follow their instructions. Upon arrival at Center for Medical Arts, everyone entering the building must undergo screening and have a temperature taken, as well as wearing a mask and observing social distancing. A nurse meets them in the department and takes them directly to an exam room.
Patients 2 years old and older are required to wear a mask, unless they do not tolerate the mask. Other than a few older children who feel uncomfortable and breathe a little too fast, they have not been problematic.
“Our patients have been very compliant to wear a mask,” Korte said.
Meet the 'Mask Committee,' making masks for Southern Illinois police, health care workers
On March 20, I made a mask for my husband, who is a health care worker, because there was a shortage of personal protective equipment, or PPE, at his workplace. Then, I made more masks for my elderly neighbors, elderly local people and local friends, as well as friends from New York and Florida. I was using leftover fabric I had in my workshop — holidays patterns like Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Fourth of July.
I was running out of material and then Calico Country Sew store in Carbondale started donating fabric. I picked up some yards, and I was able to make masks for the police officers from Carterville. But, that was it: I ran out of material, and Amazon wasn’t shipping until May. As soon as I announced on my Facebook page that I had run out of material, people started donating fabric, metal wire, machine needles and threads. With that donation, I was able to keep making more masks to donate, and I completed a group of masks for Herrin police officers.
Then, Dr. Amanda Brazis Cook from Southern Illinois Healthcare approached me asking if I can reuse operating room drapes to make masks. She brought the material to my house, and at that point, I realized I needed extra hands to mass produce masks for area health care workers.
I asked the president of Carterville Rotary Club to help me find ladies who know how to sew, and Mary Slider and Louise Humble joined the effort. I also asked the president of my Woman’s Club in Herrin, and she was able to help me find three more ladies: Patty Cox, Carla Shasteen and Tienne Kollar, all of Herrin.
Another doctor joined the team: Dr. Danielle Tomevi brought material and also found a lady to help us, Dorene from Murphysboro.
And that is how the mask committee was formed. We named it "Mask Committee: Keep Calm and Sew."
After that, Joni, a nurse at Herrin Hospital, joined the committee, too, then Mary Russell, one of the managers from Dillards, Nancy, one of my neighbors, and Mirna from Murphysboro.
We have been sewing our hearts out since March. April was the busiest month for us. We have made hundreds of masks to donate.
Then, we had a request of a new pattern and we had to divide the committee in two to work the requested pattern. Dr. Sara Altamimi provided us with more OR drapes to use, and we have been working making two different masks for area health care workers.
Ninety-five percent of the masks have been donated to SIH, and 5% to community members and police officers. We have received several selfies of health care workers wearing the masks in different departments. It really made us happy that we can give back and help the community in time of need.
