Parents urged to keep children on schedule for wellness checks, vaccinations

Korte added that children 18 months and younger are considered the most important to get in for well-checks and immunizations. Children entering kindergarten and sixth grade also need certain boosters and vaccines.

Dr. Blaine Eubanks, an internist and pediatrician at SIH Primary Care Harrisburg, also stressed the importance of keeping his youngest patients on track with immunizations.

“I have a special place in my heart for newborns and infants. Babies don’t have immunity to a lot of things. They can’t protect themselves and they can’t wear a mask," Eubanks said "When they get sick, it is such a big deal because it is so hard on their little bodies. I’m also concerned about my community. I don’t want us to have a rise in another set of viruses or preventable illnesses because we missed out on something."

He added that the pneumonia vaccine is of particular importance.

“Many people who get the COVID-19 virus go on to get pneumonia. So that’s definitely a focus of mine,” Eubanks said.

Both doctors tell worried patients and parents that safety measures are in place to protect them as much as possible.