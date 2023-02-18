CARBONDALE — Amid a universal decline in vocations and unlike Catholics in St. Louis, Southern Illinois parishes need not fear for their spiritual homes.
Catholic leaders in Southern Illinois feel their approach to addressing the lack of Catholic priests seems to be working.
"There are a lot of factors that contribute to the decline in priestly and religious vocations, but one part of that is a change in our notion of holiness," said Tim Taylor, Diocesan Director of Campus Ministry and Director of the Newman Catholic Student Center at Southern Illinois University Carbondale.
One does not need to be a priest to be holy, Taylor said, citing the Second Vatican Council's universal call to holiness.
But paradoxically, the universal call to holiness has shifted the culture's attitude toward the earthly realm, where "Personal holiness is either not seen as something of great value, or where someone doubts their ability to ever be holy 'enough' to consider a religious vocation," said Taylor.
Father Robert Flannery, Pastor of the Church of Saint Francis Xavier in Carbondale, who is partnered with Taylor and the Newman Center at SIU, would agree.
"I think society in general has become more secularized. With fewer people participating in church life, younger people are not always exposed to the faith and are not formed in its mission," says Father Robert Flannery.
The Church of Saint Francis Xavier, a Parish of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Belleville says that in 1950, there were about 80,000 Catholics in the Belleville Diocese, with 144 priests.
More recently in 2020, they said there are about 130,000 Catholics but only 87 priests.
"Each diocese in the United States — and for that matter, around the world — has to look at its own situation resource-wise and geographically," said Flannery, who also said that Belleville and St. Louis are very different. St. Louis being metropolitan, while Belleville is more rural.
Though financially and canonically separate, parish partnerships help under-resourced parishes or faith communities to be supported by better off parishes.
"The value of parish partnerships is that they allow our priests to focus more on the things that only priests can do: celebrate Mass, confessions, and other sacraments, and also generally pastor their flock," Taylor said.
Administrative duties are shared and even delegated to staff members and volunteers who assist priests, explained Taylor.
"Every one of our priests has to be a lot more efficient and effective in their ministries given their smaller number, and they need more help from their parishioners," Taylor said.
St. Louis Catholics rightfully fear for the survival of their parishes, as future plans of widespread closures of parish churches and schools is on the horizon; yet, for Belleville Catholics, such fears may not be warranted.
"Mergers are not inevitable; there are other models for how to maximize the pastoral reach of a smaller number of priests — like our partnerships, or St. Louis' 'pastorates', or the Archdiocese of Cincinnati's 'parish families'. I think every diocese is looking at what others are trying to do and seeing what will work best for their particular circumstances," Taylor said.
Speaking of the partnership between Saint Francis Xavier and the Newman Center, Flannery said, "We definitely should not merge as we are fulfilling the needs of the college community on one hand, and the regular parishioners on the other hand. We have two 'campuses' and we work together and use both facilities as needed for our common purpose and goals."
Flannery believes that parish partnerships are here to stay in the Belleville Diocese, but speculates that, if the number of participating Catholics dwindles, mergers in the Belleville Diocese are not out of the question, and if the number of priests continues to dwindle, alternatives to them may be found in other religious and even lay people.
"What we have in the Diocese of Belleville is working well for us. Our situation is like apples and oranges in terms of number of Catholics, cities versus small towns and rural area, distances, etc.," Flannery said.
Though there is no timetable or plan to reorganize the Belleville Diocese, if priests continue to peter out, it is only reasonable to conclude Catholic churches will decrease, too, unless the church of the future will be run solely by the laity.