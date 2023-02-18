"Each diocese in the United States — and for that matter, around the world — has to look at its own situation resource-wise and geographically," said Flannery, who also said that Belleville and St. Louis are very different. St. Louis being metropolitan, while Belleville is more rural.

Though financially and canonically separate, parish partnerships help under-resourced parishes or faith communities to be supported by better off parishes.

"The value of parish partnerships is that they allow our priests to focus more on the things that only priests can do: celebrate Mass, confessions, and other sacraments, and also generally pastor their flock," Taylor said.

Administrative duties are shared and even delegated to staff members and volunteers who assist priests, explained Taylor.

"Every one of our priests has to be a lot more efficient and effective in their ministries given their smaller number, and they need more help from their parishioners," Taylor said.

St. Louis Catholics rightfully fear for the survival of their parishes, as future plans of widespread closures of parish churches and schools is on the horizon; yet, for Belleville Catholics, such fears may not be warranted.

"Mergers are not inevitable; there are other models for how to maximize the pastoral reach of a smaller number of priests — like our partnerships, or St. Louis' 'pastorates', or the Archdiocese of Cincinnati's 'parish families'. I think every diocese is looking at what others are trying to do and seeing what will work best for their particular circumstances," Taylor said.

Speaking of the partnership between Saint Francis Xavier and the Newman Center, Flannery said, "We definitely should not merge as we are fulfilling the needs of the college community on one hand, and the regular parishioners on the other hand. We have two 'campuses' and we work together and use both facilities as needed for our common purpose and goals."

Flannery believes that parish partnerships are here to stay in the Belleville Diocese, but speculates that, if the number of participating Catholics dwindles, mergers in the Belleville Diocese are not out of the question, and if the number of priests continues to dwindle, alternatives to them may be found in other religious and even lay people.

"What we have in the Diocese of Belleville is working well for us. Our situation is like apples and oranges in terms of number of Catholics, cities versus small towns and rural area, distances, etc.," Flannery said.

Though there is no timetable or plan to reorganize the Belleville Diocese, if priests continue to peter out, it is only reasonable to conclude Catholic churches will decrease, too, unless the church of the future will be run solely by the laity.