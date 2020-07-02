Past due no more: Orient Mine memorial to be unveiled Saturday in West Frankfort

WEST FRANKFORT — Steve Sawalich, president of the Old King Coal Festival committee, was recently in Coal Miners Memorial Park looking at the bricks and memorial to the men who died in the Orient Mine Explosion on Dec. 21, 1951.
He had an idea of how to enhance the memorial that contains a small plaque and a brick for each man.
“I was looking at the bricks thinking, those 119 men deserve more than a brick in the ground,” Sawalich said. “It is just well past due. Other towns have monuments, but not the town where the mine was located.”
He took the idea back to the committee and they began raising money for a new monument. The plan was to unveil the monument during the 2020 Old King Coal Festival, scheduled for early May. The festival was canceled because of COVID-19, so the monument will be unveiled at 10 a.m. Saturday during a service at the memorial park.
Speakers will include West Frankfort Mayor Tom Jordan, State Sen. Dale Fowler and Sawalich. Franklin County Clerk Jim Muir will serve as the master of ceremonies.
The OKC committee raised $40,000. The monument is black granite, measuring six and a half feet high, five feet wide and nine inches thick, and has a picture of the Orient 2 Mine and the names of everyone killed that day etched into the granite.
When the committee reached the halfway point in fundraising, a generous benefactor stepped forward and donated the remaining $20,000.
“It would have taken four or five years to raise that kind of money," Sawalich said. "With the donation, it took about a year.”
The Orient Mine Explosion was one of the deadliest mine disasters in United States history and was the catalyst for the passage of the first enforceable federal coal mine safety legislation, the Federal Coal Mine Safety Act of 1952. According to Marcia Raubach, publicity director for the Old King Coal Festival, UMWA President John L. Lewis was at Orient #2 the day after the explosion and went underground while rescue operations were still going on.
The average age of the miners killed was about 41 years. The youngest was 19 and the oldest was 64. They left 301 dependents, including 109 widows, 175 children under the age of 18, and 17 were other family dependents. Forty-nine of the 119 miners killed were from West Frankfort, 38 from Benton and nine from Johnston City. The other miners were from Sesser, Thompsonville, Buckner, Christopher, Macedonia, Logan, Whittington, Carterville, Elkville, Herrin, Marion, Pittsburg and Zeigler.
Every five years, the Old King Coal Festival committee hosts a memorial service honoring the deceased on the date of the explosion. The next service will be in 2021 on the 70th anniversary.
Three people will be added to the Walk of Honor at Coal Miners Memorial Park on July 4 as part of the ceremony. Tim Murphy and two other honorees will join the Walk of Honor. Murphy is the mastermind behind Candy Cane Lane and a retired art teacher. The names of the other honorees will not be released until the ceremony.
If it rains Saturday, the service will be in the Community Room inside the West Frankfort Outlet Mall.
Southern Illinois had the best seats in the house on eclipse day 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Saluki Stadium draws eclipse fans
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse fun at Saluki Stadium
Saluki Stadium Eclipse Fun
Family travels from France to Carbondale for Eclipse
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse viewing at Bald Knob Cross
Eclipse atop Bald Knob Cross, Alto Pass
Eclipse viewing atop Bald Knob Cross in Alto Pass
Eclipse at Bald Knob Cross, Alto Pass
Eclipse atop Bald Knob Cross, Alto Pass
Eclipse atop Bald Knob Cross in Alto Pass
Eclipse at Bald Knob Cross, Alto Pass
Eclipse atop Bald Knob Hill
Elipse 2017 at Bald Knob Cross of Peace in Alto Pass, Illinois
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Plane contrail
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
NAS telescope user
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
Eclipse 2017
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.