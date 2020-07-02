Past due no more: Orient Mine memorial to be unveiled Saturday in West Frankfort

“It would have taken four or five years to raise that kind of money," Sawalich said. "With the donation, it took about a year.”

The Orient Mine Explosion was one of the deadliest mine disasters in United States history and was the catalyst for the passage of the first enforceable federal coal mine safety legislation, the Federal Coal Mine Safety Act of 1952. According to Marcia Raubach, publicity director for the Old King Coal Festival, UMWA President John L. Lewis was at Orient #2 the day after the explosion and went underground while rescue operations were still going on.

The average age of the miners killed was about 41 years. The youngest was 19 and the oldest was 64. They left 301 dependents, including 109 widows, 175 children under the age of 18, and 17 were other family dependents. Forty-nine of the 119 miners killed were from West Frankfort, 38 from Benton and nine from Johnston City. The other miners were from Sesser, Thompsonville, Buckner, Christopher, Macedonia, Logan, Whittington, Carterville, Elkville, Herrin, Marion, Pittsburg and Zeigler.

Every five years, the Old King Coal Festival committee hosts a memorial service honoring the deceased on the date of the explosion. The next service will be in 2021 on the 70th anniversary.