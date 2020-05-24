‘Patriot Rally’ in Marion brings opposition to Illinois' coronavirus response

“Our governor has become a dictator and he’s trying to strangle our fate and I think he’s trying to embezzle the federal government to bail out the state of Illinois for the poor mismanagement of all of these public pension programs for decades,” she said.

French said she understood the restrictions at first because there wasn’t much known about the virus but believes there are ulterior motives behind the restrictions. "As it has progressed, and we’ve seen other states handle it in different ways, you realize that it's just another ploy to take down our president,” she said.

The “most offensive” order the governor has given has been regarding the gathering of churches amid the pandemic, according to French. While she said her church — St Joseph Catholic Church in Marion — has done online services, “it has not been the same.”

“They’ve prevented me from receiving communion which is one of the centerpieces of the Catholic faith,” French said. “It’s very disturbing and I’ve been very distraught.”

James Traeger, of Zeigler, shared similar sentiments on feeling his constitutional rights on religion have been compromised.