Paul Simon Institute explores social media's role in politics and news

Social media has significantly changed politics and journalism, says an analyst from the University of North Carolina.

Shannon McGregor, an assistant professor of journalism and media who also holds an appointment in the university’s Department of Political Science joined John Shaw, director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University Carbondale, for a virtual conversation on Thursday. The presentation was part of the institute’s “Understanding Our New World” virtual discussion series.

McGregor said the rise of social media platforms ranging from Facebook and Instagram to Twitter and even TikTok has changed the way office holders and candidates communicate and campaign and has altered the way the media interacts with them.

She said Twitter in particular is a place politicians use to share and shape perspectives because many journalists are also users of the platform.

“Journalists have been on Twitter since the beginning and it became an important place for politics,” McGregor said. “So then political figures went to Twitter because they knew that they could reach journalists that way and try to shape the news agenda. It’s become this sort of place where politics happens.”

She explained that content on Twitter seems to have a significant influence on the way news is covered. Some of her own research showed that many journalists felt that individual tweets were more newsworthy than Associate Press headlines. Additionally, McGregor said she and a co-researcher also analyzed how reporters utilize tweets in their stories.

“We found that they weren’t really treating tweets as sources, they were just passing them on as content that was sort of pre-legitimated in some way; not having a second source for it,” she said, explaining that journalism students are taught to get multiple sources and verify information before including it in their stories.

“In some cases, this does mean things that we might not consider necessarily desirable or strong journalistic practices are included,” she said.

She said journalists as a group have developed a habit of using content from Twitter, for example, rather than conducting interviews, pointing out that the practice does not allow for “live” questions or challenges to what is being said.

“Given the increasingly shrinking budgets of newsrooms, journalists are being asked to do more and more for less and less and if there are sources right there for you to look at (on social media), that’s going to be a compelling thing to do,” she said.

She also talked about how social media has changed the way politicians campaign.

“Facebook and Instagram are mega platforms for political ads and it is a powerful way for candidates to reach people through targeted advertising,” she outlined. “I imagine the millions of dollars that campaigns at the presidential level are going to spend on those platforms.”

She added that social media can boost challengers by building awareness very economically.

“But I don’t think that it replaces field offices or things like that,” she said.

