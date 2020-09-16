Pawpaw season in Southern Illinois has arrived. But it won't last long.

He also posted an instructional two-part video to his YouTube channel, “Joe Cooks,” as well as his personal Facebook page, for others interested in giving it a try. But fair warning: People hoping to get their hands on the mysterious tropical-like fruit that grows native in the Midwest are running out of time.

It’s near the beginning of pawpaw season in Southern Illinois — and also near the end. The fruit typically ripen around mid-September, and by early October, they’ll likely be gone, fallen from trees and devoured by raccoons or other animals or turned to rotten mush.

Gray surmises that the incredibly short pawpaw fruit season is probably why a lot of people, even many who grew up around here, don’t know about the pawpaw and its potential. He shared a photo of his bounty from earlier in the week — about a dozen pawpaws balanced in a baseball cap — in a Facebook group dedicated to the Shawnee National Forest. Some folks responded with favorite recipes and memories of eating them as children, while others were stumped. “What the heck are paw paws?” wrote one commenter, who said he has spent years exploring the woods of Southern Illinois but had never come across one.