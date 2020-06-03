Peaceful protest in Carterville draws 150 demonstrators, police support

“This is everybody’s protest, not just mine,” Johnson said.

He asked if others wanted to speak, and several did. One of them was Keenan Williams, who gave a big shout out to Carterville Police for helping with the protest.

“This means a lot more than I can say or even express to you,” he said.

The group had planned a short march to a spot near several churches and Carterville Intermediate School. The area has large parking lots, but it is not very visible to traffic.

Instead, organizers adjusted their plan to march to the intersection of Grand Avenue and Division Street. The group was escorted from the park down Greenbriar Street to Grand Avenue, then on to the intersection by Carterville Police. The police officers stopped traffic so the protest group could walk safely in the road.

At Division, they were directed by police officers to the parking lot of an insurance agency with visibility from Grand and Division. The plan had been to lay in a less busy street. Instead they laid, sat and kneeled in the parking lot for a rally.

The group chanted “no justice, no peace; no racist police” and George Floyd’s name.