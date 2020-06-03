Peaceful protest in Carterville draws 150 demonstrators, police support

CARTERVILLE — Kershawn Johnson attended a protest Monday afternoon in Marion to honor the late George Floyd, and stand against police brutality and the killing of black Americans by police, but he wondered why Carterville hadn’t had one.
George Floyd was a 46-year-old black man who died in the custody of Minneapolis Police after white officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee to Floyd’s neck for nearly nine minutes.
On Wednesday, Johnson decided to go to Cannon Park for a small protest, not knowing if anyone else would show up.
Johnson said he talked with Carterville Alderman Tom Harness, who agreed to show up and support him, as did friends Isabel Miller, Alana Jordan and his brother, Malek Gossett. Carterville Police Chief Mike Flaningam also agreed to help.
“This is way more than I put together,” Johnson said Wednesday evening standing in the crowd of around 150 adults and children.
Instead, organizers adjusted their plan to march to the intersection of Grand Avenue and Division Street. The group was escorted from the park down Greenbriar Street to Grand Avenue, then on to the intersection by Carterville Police. The police officers stopped traffic so the protest group could walk safely in the road.
At Division, they were directed by police officers to the parking lot of an insurance agency with visibility from Grand and Division. The plan had been to lay in a less busy street. Instead they laid, sat and kneeled in the parking lot for a rally.
The group chanted “no justice, no peace; no racist police” and George Floyd’s name.
The messages on their signs were clear: Silence is violence. Silence is consent. Black Lives Matter. End police brutality. George Floyd. Be the change you want to see in the world. The only colors that should be separated are laundry.
Elijah Burnett, who grew up in Marion and Carterville, talked about experiencing racism and bullying while at Carterville High School.
“I am not just representing my black community. I’m also representing my gay community,” Elijah said, then pointed out that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. did the same thing the Carterville group was doing.
Flaningam and about half a dozen police officers, as well as Carterville Fire Chief Ron Rains and a couple members of the department, crossed the street to join the rally. They received a couple rounds of applause.
Flaningam spoke briefly, saying all the members of the Carterville Police Department were shocked about the way Floyd died.
“Thanks for the shared values we have,” he told the group.
Auxiliary police officer Chaise Miller prayed for the group before they disbanded and began walking back to the park.
“This is something I am proud of my brother for,” Gossett said. “It’s positive.”
Johnson is planning a similar protest soon in Herrin, but details are not set.
1 of 3
Carterville Police officers kneel along with protesters as Chaise Miller, an auxiliary officer, leads the group in prayer on Wednesday evening in Carterville. More than 100 people turned out to march in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.
Korshawn Johnson (left), organizer of the march, speaks to protesters after they marched from Cannon Park to downtown Carterville on Wednesday evening in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis last week.