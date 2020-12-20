Pecans are a tasty treasure all year long

When trees get a few years old, they are ready for harvest. They continue to be productive throughout their lives, though they are less so after about 60 years. The Vosses have some trees that are 150 years old.

“They’ll produce until they die,” Ralph said. “The problem with those big trees is that they start getting so massive they get torn up in windstorms and are a little vulnerable to lightning.”

He loses, on average, five to 10 trees each year. Those are replaced by new plantings that begin to yield fruit in about six to eight years.

The biggest threat to the trees is disease. Excess humidity can usher in scab, which affects the nut. Some years, Voss must spray fungicides two to three times.

“Some trees are resistant to it,” he said. “It’s a big deal for the guys in the Southeast. They have it worse than we do.”

As the only major pecan growers in Illinois, the Vosses have their hands full this time of year. It has been even more hectic with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re open seven days a week and it’s crazy busy,” Karen said. “We practice social distancing, we wear masks and we put Plexiglas up.”