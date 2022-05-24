Pedestrian struck by train in Carbondale; crossings were blocked for an hour, cops say

CARBONDALE — At approximately 11:29 a.m. Tuesday, Carbondale police officers responded to the railroad tracks between the 400 block of North Washington Street and North Illinois Avenue in reference to a report of a pedestrian being struck by a train, according to a press release from the city of Carbondale.

Officers immediately began providing life-saving medical treatment to the pedestrian. They were joined at the scene by Jackson County Ambulance Service who also treated the victim.

Carbondale Police Chief Stan Reno said the train was a Canadian National freight train.

The pedestrian was taken to SIH Memorial Hospital of Carbondale and later transferred to a St. Louis hospital for further treatment of life-threatening injuries.

The accident caused all railroad crossings to be closed for approximately an hour because of the train blocking the crossings to through traffic. A traffic alert was sent out asking drivers to avoid the area, with a second text alerting drivers that the crossings were open at around 12:45 p.m.

The name of the pedestrian is not being released at this time in order to make notifications to family.

Canadian National had no comment and referred The Southern to local authorities.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

Carbondale police are asking anyone with information about this incident to contact Carbondale Police Department at 618 549-2121.

Tips may be left on the Carbondale-SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (618) 549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at (618) 687-COPS (2677). Anonymous tips may also be made by selecting the “Crime Stoppers” tab located on the main page of this website.

