Pedestrian struck, killed Thursday night near Energy

A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday night near Energy.

According to a Friday news release from Herrin Police Department, a vehicle traveling northbound on Illinois 148 just south of Energy village limits struck a pedestrian in the roadway shortly before 11:45 p.m. Thursday. Officers arrived moments after a 911 call was received, police said.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene by Williamson County Coroner's Office personnel, the release states.

The names of those involved are not being released pending the investigation, police said. The investigation is being conducted by Herrin Police Department and Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Team.

— The Southern

