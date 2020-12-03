Perfect for social distancing, Du Quoin's drive-thru holiday lights display is up and twinkling

DU QUOIN — In the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic, lights shine brightly at Du Quoin State Fairgrounds during the 2020 Holiday Lights Fair.
Amy James, Du Quoin water clerk and a volunteer with Du Quoin Tourism Commission, said this is the 21st year for the Holiday Lights Fair, which is open from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31. Admission is $10 per vehicle.
“COVID has had its negative effects. We can’t do anything inside the Expo Hall. No vendors, no music, no Santa,” James said.
The drive-thru lights display will remain the same. Visitors will follow a route through the fairgrounds.
Because Santa cannot greet children in the Expo Hall, the jolly old elf has agreed to meet children at Du Quoin City Hall.
“Mayor Alongi let us use City Hall the first three weekends in December. City Hall is decorated beautifully,” James said.
Support Local Journalism
The trains that are traditionally displayed at the Expo Hall are in the front window of City Hall along with a Christmas tree. Santa will talk to children Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings. James said it will be a COVID-safe event. Santa will be behind plexiglass divider, but will be able to hear and speak to children. Parents will be able to take pictures without a flash.
“At least it’s a little something for children,” James said.
The city and tourism commission also will offer children who visit Santa a chance to win gifts. Children who attend the Holiday Lights Fair with their families will receive a golden ticket. They can take that ticket to City Hall to be entered into a raffle. Children ages 7 to 12 will be entered into a raffle for a new bicycle. Younger children will have a chance to win a gift basket.
Children who do not have the opportunity to see the Holiday Lights Fair will have the chance to win a new Chromebook. They will enter a raffle when they visit Santa.
“No matter what, whether the kids see the lights or just stop to see by City Hall, there will be something for them,” James said.
Work begins on the lighted displays in early to mid-October. It takes four to six weeks to complete the display, depending on the weather and manpower.
To visit the Holiday Lights Fair, enter the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds from U.S. 51.
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.