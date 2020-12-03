Perfect for social distancing, Du Quoin's drive-thru holiday lights display is up and twinkling

DU QUOIN — In the dark days of the COVID-19 pandemic, lights shine brightly at Du Quoin State Fairgrounds during the 2020 Holiday Lights Fair.

Amy James, Du Quoin water clerk and a volunteer with Du Quoin Tourism Commission, said this is the 21st year for the Holiday Lights Fair, which is open from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. nightly through Dec. 31. Admission is $10 per vehicle.

“COVID has had its negative effects. We can’t do anything inside the Expo Hall. No vendors, no music, no Santa,” James said.

The drive-thru lights display will remain the same. Visitors will follow a route through the fairgrounds.

Because Santa cannot greet children in the Expo Hall, the jolly old elf has agreed to meet children at Du Quoin City Hall.

“Mayor Alongi let us use City Hall the first three weekends in December. City Hall is decorated beautifully,” James said.

The trains that are traditionally displayed at the Expo Hall are in the front window of City Hall along with a Christmas tree. Santa will talk to children Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings. James said it will be a COVID-safe event. Santa will be behind plexiglass divider, but will be able to hear and speak to children. Parents will be able to take pictures without a flash.