Perry County nursing home announces 27 new cases of COVID-19

PINCKNEYVILLE — More staff and residents of Pinckneyville Nursing and Rehabilitation have been identified as positive for COVID-19 after another round of testing on residents and staff who had not previously tested positive for the virus.
According to a post on the facility’s Facebook page, an additional 20 residents and five additional staff members tested positive. It reads, “These individuals have been moved to rooms isolating them from the individuals who remain negative.”
The 15 residents and five staff who tested positive for the virus on July 31 are nearing the end of their isolation period.
Scott Stout, CEO of WLC Management Firm, which operates the facility, said they are maintaining isolation in the entire building until the end of the next 10-day period.
“It’s absolutely broke our hearts. Right now, the main focus of everybody in Pinckneyville is the care and well-being of the residents,” Stout said.
He added that the staff in Pinckneyville cares deeply about their residents. When the first positive results started coming in on Saturday, they sent staff to help clean and other tasks, as well as to give the staff a pep talk.
All the staff and most of the residents are not experiencing symptoms of the virus. “Everyone is upbeat and in good spirits,” Stout said.
He also sent a “huge thank you” to the staff and said they are “greatly appreciated.”
On Monday, Perry County Health Department announced they were notified of 37 additional confirmed positive cases of COVID-19; eight on Saturday and 29 on Sunday. That brings the total number of positive cases in Perry County to 186.
The diagnosed individuals include two females under the age of 17, two males under the age of 17, two adult females in their teens, five females in their 20s, one male in his 20s, one female in her 40s, three females in their 50s, one female in her 60s, one male in his 70s, three females in their 70s, 11 females in their 80s, and five females in their 90s.
The health department reported an additional death of a Perry County female in her 90s.
They also reported 20 additional patients of the Perry County long-term care facility tested positive, along with seven additional employees of the same facility.
Stout said they were updating their numbers from last week, when the health department reported three staff members had tested positive and Pinckneyville Nursing and Rehabilitation reported five staff members tested positive.
The 186 confirmed cases in Perry County include: 86 active cases, 98 persons released from isolation and two deaths. Perry County has had 3,370 negative test results.
Anyone with questions is asked to contact the Perry County Health Department at 618-357-5371.
Anyone experiencing symptoms of respiratory illness, such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing, should call their health care provider for medical advice.
The health department suggests everyone stay home as much as possible. Continue to practice social distancing of 6 feet or more, avoid large groups or gatherings of people, wash hands frequently, and use cloth face coverings in community settings.
For any additional updates or information, visit The Perry County Health Department’s Facebook page.
COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois
|County
|Total cases
|Deaths
|Recovered
|Alexander
|37
|0
|35
|Franklin
|198
|1
|92
|Gallatin
|52
|2
|31
|Hamilton
|35
|1
|29
|Hardin
|18
|0
|17
|Jackson
|727
|20
|606
|Jefferson
|303
|16
|207
|Johnson
|65
|0
|49
|Massac
|40
|0
|33
|Perry
|186
|2
|98
|Pope
|9
|0
|5
|Pulaski
|95
|1
|90
|Randolph
|480
|7
|431
|Saline
|132
|2
|85
|Union
|311
|20
|198
|Williamson
|425
|5
|246
|White
|74
|0
|47
