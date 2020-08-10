Perry County nursing home announces 27 new cases of COVID-19

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Southern Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PINCKNEYVILLE — More staff and residents of Pinckneyville Nursing and Rehabilitation have been identified as positive for COVID-19 after another round of testing on residents and staff who had not previously tested positive for the virus.

According to a post on the facility’s Facebook page, an additional 20 residents and five additional staff members tested positive. It reads, “These individuals have been moved to rooms isolating them from the individuals who remain negative.”

The 15 residents and five staff who tested positive for the virus on July 31 are nearing the end of their isolation period.

Scott Stout, CEO of WLC Management Firm, which operates the facility, said they are maintaining isolation in the entire building until the end of the next 10-day period.

“It’s absolutely broke our hearts. Right now, the main focus of everybody in Pinckneyville is the care and well-being of the residents,” Stout said.

He added that the staff in Pinckneyville cares deeply about their residents. When the first positive results started coming in on Saturday, they sent staff to help clean and other tasks, as well as to give the staff a pep talk.