Perry County reports its first COVID-19 case
0 comments
breaking top story

Perry County reports its first COVID-19 case

  • Updated
  • 0

One person in Perry County has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a Saturday news release from the county's health department.

The patient is a woman in her 30s, and it is believed she contracted the virus through contact with a known or suspected case. She is in quarantine and is working with the health department, the news release states.

The Perry County Health Department is monitoring the case, along with the Illinois Department of Public Health, both Perry County hospitals and emergency management authorities, according to the news release. 

If you experience symptoms of respiratory illness, such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 0 0 0
Franklin 5 0 0
Gallatin 1 0 0
Hamilton 0 0 0
Hardin 0 0 0
Jackson 32 2 6
Jefferson 7 1 0
Johnson 0 0 0
Massac 2 0 0
Perry 1 0 0
Pope 0 0 0
Pulaski 4 0 0
Randolph 37 0 17
Saline 3 0 1
Union 0 0 0
Williamson 11 0 0
White 0 0 0

— The Southern

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News