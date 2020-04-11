Perry County reports its first COVID-19 case

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

One person in Perry County has been diagnosed with COVID-19, according to a Saturday news release from the county's health department.

The patient is a woman in her 30s, and it is believed she contracted the virus through contact with a known or suspected case. She is in quarantine and is working with the health department, the news release states.

The Perry County Health Department is monitoring the case, along with the Illinois Department of Public Health, both Perry County hospitals and emergency management authorities, according to the news release.

If you experience symptoms of respiratory illness, such as fever, cough or difficulty breathing, call your health care provider.

— The Southern