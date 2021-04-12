Perry County sheriff expected to be tapped as interim Sesser police chief

Bareis said he has worked a few shifts a month, part-time, with Sesser’s police department since June. Bareis said his interim position in Sesser will only be about 10-to-15 hours a week.

“The chief position is going to be more of a part-time administrative position,” he said. “My central priority is still Perry County.”

Ashmore said compensation for Bareis, who took over as interim on Friday, would be decided during Tuesday’s meeting.

Bareis declined to comment when asked about his future with Perry County and whether the county’s financial woes are playing into his decision to work with Sesser. Significant cuts have been made to the county’s law enforcement budget since the state’s budget impasse and Bareis went understaffed last year after losing a deputy to the Illinois State Police. He said he has had to pull 60-80 hour work weeks to make up the difference.

Bareis said he plans to make a formal announcement to the Perry County Board during its Thursday meeting about his future as sheriff.