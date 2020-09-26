Perry-Jackson Child Advocacy Center receives grant from Pinckneyville bank

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PINCKNEYVILLE — Perry-Jackson Child Advocacy Center received a grant for $11,000 from the First National Bank in Pinckneyville.

The bank is a member of the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago. As a member, the bank was able to apply for a a COVID-19 Relief Grant from Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago.

The grant has a matching opportunity for the bank, which brings the total received by Perry-Jackson Child Advocacy Center to $11,000.

The Perry-Jackson Child Advocacy Center qualified as a social service agency serving children in a rural area that has been negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials at First National Bank in Pinckneyville felt that the child advocacy center was a perfect match for this grant opportunity, and Betti Mucha, the child advocacy center’s executive director, agreed.

“It’s what true community bankers do,” David Pirsein, president and CEO of First National Bank, said in an email.

Mucha said the funding will be used to continue the work of the center to serve children through age 18 who have been victims of sexual and/or serious physical abuse, along with children who have witnessed violent crimes.