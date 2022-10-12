Petra brings 50 years of Christian rock to Marion

In the 33 years of WBVN-FM concerts, few events have ever excited Station Manager Ken Anderson as much as Saturday’s scheduled performance by Petra at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center. It is a performance he has wanted to host for many years.

“This is a dream come true to us,” Anderson said. “Over the years, we’ve watched Petra and wanted to have them, but knew we could never do it. This is something that you just didn’t know if it would every happen and then it became possible and it just kind of blows you away.”

Admittedly, the iconic Christian rock band, which routine filled stadiums, was too big and too cutting edge for the station at a time in the 1980s and ‘90s when Petra was racking up hit after hit and introducing Christianity to some listeners while introducing rock and roll to Christian audiences. Anderson said Petra was the number one Christian artist for many years.

“We were a rock band, but we also were a band that had a heart for Christ,” Petra front man John Schlitt said. “Being in a Christian band is not easy; it was a whole lot easier to be a secular band. We were singing about God, not about yourself or your girlfriend, that sort of thing.”

Now it their 50th year, Petra is still considered a pioneer in Christian music and was often considered the world’s most popular Christina rock band.

“This is a band which changed Contemporary Christian Music,” Anderson explained. “They really initiated a new kind of praise and worship expression. They were very different.”

Started in 1972 and through 20 studio albums and two live albums, Petra has sold nearly 10 million records, won 10 Dove Awards and was nominated for 13 Grammy Awards. Yet, the band’s focus was not on awards or even album sales.

Anderson said, “One of the things that made them stand out from everybody else is what I’d call just simple evangelism. Much of the writing that guitarist Bob Hartman did was writing music out of Biblical scriptures. In fact, if you look at some of the early albums, songs have scripture references along with titles.”

Schlitt said the members of Petra – the name coming from the Greek word for rock – made no bones about their style of music and sharing their faith.

“The people in Petra over the years have always been top-notch musicians,” he said. “They were professionals – Christian professionals – and we are very adamant about what we do with our music. It is evangelism through rock and roll. We were trying to reach the kids that didn’t go to church.

It was not ‘sort-of evangelism,’ it was evangelism.

Anderson said Petra was pioneers in style and music.

“They were cutting edge, not only in appearance, but in their presentation. They held nothing back when it came to their music and their evangelism,” Anderson added.

Anderson is thrilled to have the band in Marion during its 50th anniversary tour.

“They have done some historical things in Contemporary Christian Music that no other band had been able to do and for us to bring this kind of historical event to Marion, well, there was no question in our hearts that we would do that.”

Petra’s 50th Anniversary Reunion Tour will be 7 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Marion Civic Center. Information and tickets are available online at www.wvn.org or by calling the radio station at (618) 997-1500.