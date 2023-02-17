ZEIGLER — A town founded by the coal tycoon Joseph Leiter, Zeigler stands as a remarkable reminder of how quickly prosperity can come and go in the blink of an eye.

Zeigler is a town of 1,800 people, but had 2,300 people way back when it was incorporated. At the turn of the century, Leiter's Chicago-based company engineers were sent south to look for promising land containing high-quality coal for coke, a substance used in steel manufacturing.

As history has it, Leiter struck black-gold in Franklin county, and in 1902 a mine was sunk, and by 1904, the first ton of coal was brought up from below. After the coal mining was in full force, Leiter had the town of Zeigler built, which he fancied in the form of Washington, D.C. as a colossal wheel, with the corporate headquarters at the hub and spoke-like streets extending in all directions with cottages and business at the outer rim.

The golden era of coal did not last for Zeigler, and prosperity was gone like the wind when the state mining inspector ordered the Leiter mines to close after three explosions within five years killed over 80 men.

That was after Leiter had to have state militia troops fortify his house against union workers who had fired on his men.

At its height, the Zeigler mines were some of the most productive in the country, and future prosperity was promising. Fast forward the black and white film to 2023, and employees at the Zeigler Town Hall cannot even say what the major revenue stream is for the town – but one speculates the school, or else commuting.

Turning around the town's square inspired by L'Efant's D.C. circle, visitors can see the miner memorial, a handsome teenager, with a boyish confidence looking off into the future with an untried determination. The green-bronzed figure is often the only soul seen in the square.

The motto of Zeigler is, Where the past meets the future and the future remembers the past. You can read about its past and see its present, but it is uncertain what its future will be.