Piece of history: Red Cross Quilt comes home to Cobden

COBDEN — A Red Cross quilt made in 1918 in Cobden has been returned to Cobden and will be displayed in Union County Historical and Genealogy Society Museum through September.

Judy Travelstead, of the Cobden Union County Historical and Genealogy Society, said the 102-year-old quilt is a signature quilt, which were a popular way of raising funds for worthy causes back then.

“The procedure was a person would sign his or her name in pencil along one edge of a quilt square. A volunteer quilter would then embroider over the signature, making it permanent,” Travelstead said.

The cost to sign your name on the Red Cross quilt was 25 cents. Once the quilt was finished, it was raffled off for 10 cents a ticket.

The winner was a young woman named Hester Whitaker, who grew up in Cobden. Whitaker and her family moved from Union County to Chicago in 1930 because of the Great Depression. She kept the quilt throughout her life. When she died in 1995, the quilt was handed down to other family members and eventually to her granddaughter, Joy Kleber, of California.

Kleber realized the quilt is an invaluable piece of Union County history. She contacted Union County Historical and Genealogy Society and made arrangements to donate the quilt to the Union County Museum.