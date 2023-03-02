Pinckneyville’s Wilma Guy was a frequent donor to the college and a participant in a number of Rend Lake programs including the college’s “Learning in Retirement” classes, but college officials still were pleasantly surprised when they learned of a $720,000 gift to the college from her estate.

Guy, who died in late February at the age of 97, included funds to honor her parents while providing for the educational needs of students from Pinckneyville who chose to attend Rend Lake College. The endowment is expected to provide for up to $35,000 in scholarships annually beginning in the fall.

"Wilma was a true champion of learning and a beloved member of RLC's Learning in Retirement program. Her enthusiasm for creative writing and literature classes was contagious, and her kindness and selflessness left a lasting impression on all who had the pleasure of knowing her," said RLC Vice President of Instruction and Student Affairs Lori Ragland. "We are deeply grateful for Wilma's generosity in supporting students as they pursue their educational goals. Her legacy will continue to inspire and uplift generations to come."

Rend Lake College Assistant Director of Development Amy Newell said the gift is Guy’s way of impacting her home community for years to come.

“She really wanted to focus on ensuring three was nothing to deter a student,” Newell explained. “It is set up to pay for their tuition, their books, their transportation and almost anything that would put up a wall between students and their ability to get their education.”

Guy’s longtime pastor, Jay Lowder of First Baptist Church in Pinckneyville, said the endowment is another example of her caring nature.

“She often came to me and asked if there would families who I knew that would have students who might need help with college and then privately and in a confidential way, gave thousands of dollars to help them,” he said. “I know of the course of her life, she gave to Rend Lake, to SIU and many other causes.”

Newell said the new endowment, when combined with other scholarships for area students, will make a difference for many students.

“This gives us the ability to touch just about every student coming out of the Pinckneyville district in some sort of fashion, financially,” she said.

Lowder called Guy a compassionate giver.

“She was a model for all of us of God’s love showing through a wonderful senior saint in the right way. She was always, always generous,” he said.

From the Archives: What's in a name? 55 years ago, Rend Lake College got its moniker Imagine attending Blair Lakeside College, Renaissance College on the Lake, College of Little Egypt or even Pyramid College. Sounds far-fetched doesn’t it? Dr. Baker Wants No "Egypt" In Rend Lake College Name A clipping the Mt. Vernon Register-News in 1967. Board Studies Names For Area Jr. College A clipping the Mt. Vernon Register-News in 1967 titled Board Studies Names For Area Jr. College. Board Studies Names For Area Jr College continued It reads: public instruction in Illinois from 1906 to 1934 and was president ot the National Education Association in 1926. College Officially Named Rend Lake An article from the Mt. Vernon Register-News from July 19, 1967. College Officially Named Rend Lake continued The second half of an article from the Mr. Vernon Register-News from July 19, 1967. Rend Lake is official college name A newspaper clipping from the Southern Illinoisan about Rend Lake College being officially named.