Pinckneyville Correctional Center first state prison in a decade to earn national accreditation

PINCKNEYVILLE — Pinckneyville Correctional Center is the first state prison in more than a decade to complete the requirements for national accreditation, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Warden Jeffery Dennison said the facility underwent an extensive three-day audit in mid-November following nine months of intense prep work.

Some facilities spend a longer time preparing. But Dennison said the staff of over 400, much to their credit, worked diligently to pull it off in short order. That included reviewing and updating standards manuals, retraining staff on best practices and cleaning the facility from entrance gate to rear until it shined.

During their visit, the American Correctional Association auditors toured the facility, interviewed inmates and staff, observed operations and reviewed procedural manuals.

The hard work paid off — the auditors found the Pinckneyville prison to be in near-perfect compliance, Dennison said.

The warden said his employees deserve credit for their commitment to excellence during a challenging season.