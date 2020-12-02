Pinckneyville Correctional Center first state prison in a decade to earn national accreditation

PINCKNEYVILLE — Pinckneyville Correctional Center is the first state prison in more than a decade to complete the requirements for national accreditation, according to the Illinois Department of Corrections.
Warden Jeffery Dennison said the facility underwent an extensive three-day audit in mid-November following nine months of intense prep work.
Some facilities spend a longer time preparing. But Dennison said the staff of over 400, much to their credit, worked diligently to pull it off in short order. That included reviewing and updating standards manuals, retraining staff on best practices and cleaning the facility from entrance gate to rear until it shined.
During their visit, the American Correctional Association auditors toured the facility, interviewed inmates and staff, observed operations and reviewed procedural manuals.
The hard work paid off — the auditors found the Pinckneyville prison to be in near-perfect compliance, Dennison said.
The warden said his employees deserve credit for their commitment to excellence during a challenging season.
“It’s tough keeping these facilities going with all the problems involved in dealing with COVID issues. Having that going on in addition to preparing for ACA (accreditation), and then for us to get the score that we got, I just cannot brag on the staff any more” he said. “It’s just amazing what these staff have been able to come together and accomplish.”
Setting a national benchmark
The American Correctional Association (ACA) is a 150-year-old nonprofit organization that, according to its website, champions “the cause of corrections and correctional effectiveness.” Founded in 1870 as the National Prison Association, the ACA is the oldest association developed specifically for practitioners in the correctional profession.
Since 1954, the ACA has published operational standards for correctional facilities, intended to set a national benchmark for best practices.
The standards — according to ACA — address services, programs and operations, including administrative and fiscal controls, staff training, physical plant, safety and emergency procedures, sanitation, food service and rules and discipline.
Pinckneyville embarked upon the challenge of receiving ACA accreditation at the behest of IDOC Acting Director Rob Jeffreys. IDOC's eventual goal is to have all prisons accredited. The process started this year with Pinckneyville, and five more are expected to undergo audits next year.
In a statement to The Southern, Jeffreys said IDOC "strives for excellence" and the ACA accreditation process ensures the state's correctional facilities are operating in a manner reflective of that goal.
"Pinckneyville Correctional Center is now considered one of the best in the corrections field and will not only serve as a model for other Illinois correctional facilities, but facilities nationwide," he added.
When he learned early in the year that his facility was chosen to undergo the process first, Dennison said it was a daunting prospect. Since IDOC had stopped seeking accreditation at least a decade ago, a number of policies and guiding documents were outdated, he said. “We had to rewrite a lot of our policies and procedures.”
But it was more than busy work. Dennison said the close review allowed prison staff to reflect on things they could do better.
Dennison said one of the biggest challenges to meeting ACA standards was IDOC’s practice of utilizing segregation — in written policy and practice — when offenders break prison rules. Segregation generally refers to placing an offender in a cell by himself for up to 23 hours a day and severely restricting yard time and other privileges.
Best practices have moved, instead, toward a restrictive housing model that includes specialized treatment for the offender removed from the general population for behavioral reasons.
For instance, he said, offenders may also take anger management classes and receive mental health treatment while on restrictive housing.
The idea is they “don’t just sit in confinement or segregation,” Dennison said. “They’re actually learning something while they’re there to help them make better decisions when they get out.”
This shift, Dennison said, “was a real big learning curve for us.”
“We actually had to write from scratch a restrictive housing policy and move away from the old segregation practices that we had before.”
Once in place, the policy was disseminated throughout the agency. Director Jeffreys announced the change to staff in an Oct. 30 memo.
Accreditation 'a big deal'
Dennison said he believes Pinckneyville Correctional Center was well run prior to the accreditation process, but the work has challenged staff to take a hard look at their operations. “When we started getting ready for ACA, we realized that a lot of what we were already doing, we could do better,” he said.
Constructed in 1998, Pinckneyville Correctional Center houses about 1,700 inmates. With more than 400 employees, it is among Perry County’s largest employers.
Though it met the auditing requirements, the prison won’t officially receive its accreditation until the spring, upon review of findings from the Commission on Accreditation for Corrections, the ACA’s official accrediting body.
To get this far in the process, Dennison said, “is a big deal.”
“We’re very, very happy to be the first facility to do this in Illinois,” he said. I hope we set the bar pretty high for all other facilities."
