A pair of Pinckneyville parents have been arrested and charged with first degree murder of their infant son.

Logan Hutchings and Sophia Kelly, both of Pinckneyville and both 21 were arrested by Illinois State Police following an investigation by the Illinois State Police, Pinckneyville Police Department and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services on Tuesday and charged with three counts each of first-degree murder in the death of their 3-month-old son.

Illinois DCFS requested an investigation on June 12, 2022 after the infant was admitted to a St. Louis hospital where he was discovered to have a skull fracture along with multiple rib fractions. He died two days later.

Hutchings and Kelly have been transported to the Washington County Jail on a $1 million bond. If convicted, the charge carries a minimum 20 year prison sentence.

— Les O'Dell, The Southern

