Pitcher turned promoter: Cody Dunbar bringing concerts to Southern Illinois

Cody Dunbar made a name for himself across Southern Illinois as a gifted athlete.
A right-handed pitcher, Dunbar earned accolades on the mound for Herrin and Marion High Schools, played for both Southern Illinois University Carbondale and John A. Logan College and was even drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays.
Following a stint with the Southern Illinois Miners and a series of injuries, Dunbar hung up his spikes and his dream of playing in the big leagues. In its place, he is pursing another lifelong passion: To make Southern Illinois a hotspot for entertainment, especially live music.
Using contacts he developed as a baseball player, he started with a Blue Oyster Cult and Derek St. Holmes concert in late 2018, followed by a country performance and an alternative rock concert, all in Marion.
Then, like a rain delay in baseball, the COVID-19 pandemic, put a pause on live performances, but Dunbar has rallied back some big names: Christian music superstar Michael W. Smith, Blues legends Buddy Guy and Jimmie Vaughn, all with upcoming concerts in the area.
Dunbar is not stopping there, though.
“I’d like to have 18-24 shows a year; national tours with names that are recognized by people in our area,” he said. “That’s my goal, even starting as early as 2022.”
Dunbar said in addition to the three shows with tickets on sale, he is in talks for six other performances for this year as well as already pursuing a number of concerts for next year.
“I want to bring as many shows as I can to Southern Illinois and have people come out and have a good time. I want people to be able to catch great shows here without having to go to St. Louis or Nashville or somewhere else,” he said.
Dunbar, 35, grew up in Williamson County and said many of the best memories of his youth come from attending music festivals and concerts.
“I have always had a huge passion for music as well as sports. I always knew that one day, when my sports career was over, I’d do something in music. I guess I transitioned from one kind of talent in baseball to booking talent in music,” he said.
Today, he splits his time between rural Marion and North Carolina where his wife Jennie directs a hospitality company. Even on the east coast, however, his focus in on bringing live music to Southern Illinois.
“I’ve always thought there is a need here for more music in Southern Illinois,” he said.
Dunbar says his three current shows will be at the Marion Cultural and Civic Center, but he’s looking to utilize other performance locations as well. He said he hopes to have concerts at The Pavilion in Marion as well as at arenas, amphitheaters and other venues across the region.
He added he wants to transcend music genres with the concerts he brings to the area including blues, pop, Christian, classic rock and country – lots of country.
“Country is huge, probably the biggest genre that people in the area listen to, and we’ll bring in country acts, but I don’t want to stay exclusively country because there are so many fans of other types of music, too,” he explained.
Dunbar said one of his goals is to make the region a destination for music-loving concert goers, and he is grateful the opportunity.
“Concerts are good for the area,” he said. “There’s a lot of good things going in our area and when you add concerts, you get people coming from other regions and other states. When they come to a show, you get to show off your restaurants and your hotels and shops. It’s good for business. They come to a show, but it’s much more than that.”
For the pitcher-turned-promoter, bringing live music to Southern Illinois is another dream come true.
"I am blessed and thankful to God for leading me to this profession that I love — and it is the second time for that. I am so grateful," he said.