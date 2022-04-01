Pitcher turned stitcher: Southern Glove Repair gives old mitts new life

The crack of the bat, the smell of popcorn from the concession stand and the pop of a baseball caught in a favorite glove are sure signs of spring.

But when that “pop” is not as resounding as it used to be and years in a gym bag and countless innings on the dugout floor cause a glove to show its age, Carbondale’s Brad Harrison says it’s not time for a trade.

Rather, just some love.

The former Saluki pitcher’s company, Southern Glove Repair, fixes and renews all shapes and sizes of baseball gloves, breathing new life into much-loved mitts.

Harrison, who pitched for SIU through the 2021 season, said the business grew out of the necessity and hobby of caring for his and teammates’ gloves. Now in addition to work as a civil engineer and graduate student, he has expanded his efforts, serving local baseball players.

Through Southern Glove Repair, Harrison offers complete service on mitts from replacing broken laces to reconditioning entire gloves.

“I use a conditioner that really moisturizes and refurbishes leather and brings out the original color,” he said. “I can also re-lace the glove with almost any color laces the customer desires.”

Costs for complete glove treatment are – pardon the pun – in the ballpark of $60, Harrison said, adding it is much less expensive than purchasing a new glove.

He said high-quality gloves often used by high school and college players cost hundreds of dollars and need to be treated as investments.

Regardless of the original cost or the season of us, he said his efforts can give new life to old mitts.

“It’s pretty much a like-new glove when I’m done. I imagine it will give them three to five or more years out of the glove depending on the condition it was in when I got it,” he said.

Harrison said it is time for repair work when a baseball glove has broken laces, shows signs of cracking leather or starts to get flimsy. Harrison added he finds the work relaxing and calls it a way to “stay in touch with the baseball community.” He said enjoys seeing the reaction of players when they see their refurbished gloves and how sentimental gloves are brought back to their former glory.

“That’s one of the cool things about re-lacing. When a glove gets real flimsy, it’s not the leather, it’s the laces, so getting all new laces will reform the shape.”

Harrison also uses a special adhesive to re-glue the two pieces of leather that make up the palm of the glove.

He recommends that players care for their gloves by using a high-quality conditioner designed for leather or even specifically for baseball gloves. He cautions against mink oil and other products.

“The besting thing to do is keep the glove conditioned and play catch with it. Also, mold it when you’re not using it – put a baseball or softball in it and wrap it. That really helps keep the shape and form the pocket,” he explained, adding that gloves should be stored upright if possible. “If you just throw it in the bag, it’s going to flatten eventually and it’s hard to keep the glove in the shape you want.”

He also offers advice for breaking in a new glove.

“I see a lot of people steaming their gloves or putting them in the oven,” he explained. “All of those home remedies to break in your glove are actually really, really bad for the leather. To me, the best way to break in a glove is to play catch with it. Use it and use it and then use it some more. Eventually, you’ll form the pocket you want and the glove will close the way you want. Don’t try to cheat the system. Play catch with it. Then play catch with it some more.”

