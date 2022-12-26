Planning for '23 | Paper over pixels: Some Southern Illinoisans still prefer paper calendars

As 2022 is about to give way to 2023, some Southern Illinoisans are getting ready for the new year by preparing their calendars. Many will physically write in dates, events and more as they continue to use paper calendars and planners.

Even in this era of electronic and web-based calendars and planner tools such as Google Calendar, Microsoft Outlook and Apple’s iCal, many people simply prefer using paper over pixels.

Carbondale’s Jennifer Gutierrez is one of them. She has used a Franklin Covey Day Planner – a ring-bound, two-pages-per-day calendar which features a daily schedule, task list and room for journaling and notes. She’s used the system for more than 20 years.

She said she has tried tracking everything electronically, but recalled the problems caused by a technological glitch or computer crash which resulted in the loss of notes or future events. Plus, she said she likes the ability to go back through past calendars to review notes or happenings.

“I like the Franklin Covey because it allows me to kind of spread out and look at everything all at once and also because I like handwriting things. The planner is designed to help you prioritize your ‘big rocks’ for your day, week and month,” she explained.

Gutierrez said she has not totally eschewed electronic calendars, saying she appreciates some features of smartphone calendars such as the ability for appointments to be linked with driving directions.

“But anything with more details, goes in my planner,” she added.

Brian Flath of Carbondale uses an At-A-Glance brand paper calendar. He said it gives him the ability to get a “big picture” approach to his professional life.

“I don’t know if my calendar is the most important piece that I have , but it certainly is something that I don’t go without,” Flath said. “I like to be able to see everything at once without having to go back and forth between days on something digital. It just works well for me.”

Flath said his calendar is rather simple, but it one that works for him.

“The paper calendar is still a vital part of what I do and I don’t really foresee a time when I’ll say I’ve had enough of it,” he adds.

Still, Flath also appreciates the nature of Internet-based calendars. His family uses a shared Google calendar to keep track of activities and appointments. Other area residents take a hybrid approach to planning, mixing their use of paper and electronic calendars.

With eight children, Lesley Stokes of Makanda keeps a lot of records and notes. She said she has found a bullet journal works best for her planning, but like Gutierrez, she also uses both paper and electronic systems.

“All of my appointments go into my calendar on my iPhone and I set alarms for those so I don’t miss anything,” Stokes explained, “but for everything else, I use a bullet journal.”

Her bullet journal is simple: picture a hardbound lined notebook.

“Every page looks different, but that’s what I use to keep my family organized. A page may be a to-do list where I can number stuff and cross it off as I get it done or it may have notes of a conversation I’ve had or it might be a list of allergies or even each of my family members’ favorite items from a particular restaurant.”

She said without her journal, she would be lost.

“I wouldn’t know when to follow up on things, I wouldn’t know when to call someone, I’d be lost,” she said.

