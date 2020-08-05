'Please wear a mask': Egyptian Health Department, officials want residents to 'operate out of common sense'

Leslie Ferrell, vice president and chief nursing officer at Harrisburg Medical Center, said they have seen an increase in positive tests and an increase in patients who are “severely sick.” She said the four lives lost in the last 72 hours most likely could have been prevented if the community would take the health recommendations seriously.

Ferrell asked who is going to be there to take care of the community if there is an abundance of cases which could overrun the region’s healthcare and emergency management systems. “I’m not really sure what that looks like and we should never get to the point where we need to find out,” she said. “So my plea is please wear a mask. This is not a time to operate out of fear, this is a time to operate out of common sense and what medical science tells us to do.”

Stopping the spread

In attempts to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 further into the community, health officials have developed and provided education efforts on the importance of masking, social distancing and hand washing. Additionally, Hampton said they have notified food service establishments in the three countries that “the agency will be increasing inspections to increase compliance with masking and social distancing.”