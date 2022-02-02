4-H members make Valentines for troops

MURPHYSBORO -- Jackson County 4-H hosted a workshop Feb. 1 to make valentines for veterans in the VA hospital in Marion.

The 4-H members and 4-H volunteers love making the valentines for our veterans. They feel that everybody should get a valentine on this special day, and creating the valentines gives them another opportunity to thank our veterans for their service to our country.

Seventeen 4-H members from G.J. Beavers and Sumerset Clovers 4-H clubs, along with 10 adults, created beautiful handmade valentines. The 4-H members were busy making valentines from 10 a.m. until noon. They made 75 valentines, so every veteran in the hospital received one. Various types of materials were available to create valentines including colored paper, ribbon, glitter glue, fabric, tissue paper, stickers and much more.

Prizes also were awarded to some lucky 4-H members. The valentines were all very beautiful, making it very difficult for the judges to pick just three winners. However, the judges selected Kristen Biggs’ valentine as "Most Beautiful," Myah Beck’s valentine as “Most Creative” and Molly Carrington’s valentine as the "Most Patriotic.” Congratulations to the winners and to everyone who made very special valentines for our veterans!

All of the participants had a wonderful time and can’t wait to make more next year. They all feel honored to give back to those who served our country.

