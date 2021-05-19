Police investigating after shooting in Mound City at scene of a fire

MOUND CITY — Authorities are investigating after a suspect on the scene of a fire Tuesday night shot off a gun in the direction of a sheriff's deputy and injured a female in custody.

Illinois State Police officials were dispatched at 10 p.m. Tuesday at the request of the Pulaski County Sheriff's Department to investigate the shooting.

The shooting occurred in the 700 block of Pearl Street in Mound City.

In the wake of a fire at a residence earlier in the evening, a Pulaski County sheriff's deputy was conducting an investigation at the scene, according to an ISP news release.

A brief physical altercation with several individuals and the deputy occurred when they attempted to obstruct the investigation, authorities said.

The deputy eventually detained a female, placing her in the back seat of his squad car. While the deputy was taking a second individual into custody, an unknown suspect shot in the direction of the deputy, the release stated.

The female detained in the back seat of the squad car was struck by gunfire. She was transported to a regional hospital where she was treated and released. The deputy and the second suspect he was taking into custody were uninjured in the incident, police said.