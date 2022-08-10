Police investigating death of Carbondale mayor's wife

Illinois State Police are investigating the death of Theresa “Terri” Walters Henry, wife of Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry, Tuesday evening.

According to a media release from the Illinois State Police, Mayor Henry found his deceased wife in their Carbondale residence upon his return home. The mayor presided over the Carbondale City Council meeting Tuesday evening.

According to the media release, Mayor Henry notified the Carbondale Police Department who responded along with paramedics from Jackson County Ambulance Service who pronounced Theresa Henry dead at the scene.

She was a real estate agent with Re/Max Integrity Realty of Carterville. Her personal website indicated that she had more than 40 years of experience in real estate. According to her personal Facebook page, the couple had been married since 1998. She is a native of Carbondale and attended Carbondale Community High School.

John “Mike” Henry has served as Carbondale mayor since 2015. His current term runs through April 2023. Additionally, he is the owner of Henry Printing.

Theresa Henry was 66. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday. Illinois State Police Crime Scene Services and the Jackson County Coroner’s Office are investigating.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available. Officials with the City of Carbondale could not be reached for comment.