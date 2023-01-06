Police searching for suspect in Carterville shooting

Police have responded to an active shooting situation in Carterville this morning.

Unconfirmed online reports are that one person was shot at a health care facility located along Route 13 just east of the John A. Logan Campus and a suspect is driving a 2016 blue Kia with Illinois plate AV20202.

The shooting has prompted Carterville High School, Marion High School and John A. Logan College to go on lockdown status.

In an alert sent to students and other members of the college community about 9 a.m., recipients were told of an active shooter situation near the college.

"Campus is on lockdown," the text message read. "Avoid campus until further notice.”

The directional “west” may have been in error in the text message.

Steve O’Keefe, assistant vice president for marketing, public relations and communications at John A. Logan College, said administrators were informed of the situation and made the decision to alert students, staff and faculty.

We received word of an active shooter situation, so we took the precaution of going into a lockdown until we get word it has been resolved,” he said. “It’s not on campus. Our campus police are on top of it and monitoring everything. We’ll shelter in place until we get word things are resolved.”

Officials with the Carterville Police Department and the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office declined comment when contacted by The Southern.

This developing story will be updated throughout the day.