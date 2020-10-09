Political science faculty to discuss what’s at stake in 2020 election

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Just when you are tired of the moniker “most important election” comes a time when the billing might actually fit.

A panel of eight political science faculty from Southern Illinois University Carbondale and SIU Edwardsville will provide their expertise for the virtual discussion, “Election 2020: What's at Stake?” at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 19 to discuss the local, national and international arenas in the upcoming Nov. 3 election.

The event is open to the public. Pre-registration is available via Zoom. A moderator will also allow time for Q&A.

Originated from E Pluribus Unum Project

Benjamin Bricker, an associate professor of political science at SIU Carbondale, said the project is an SIU System collaboration designed to enlighten students and the region on the importance of the electoral process in general and specifically, the 2020 election. Bricker is now teaching a University Honors Program class on the 2020 elections.