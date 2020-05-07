You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Pope County reports 1st COVID-19 case; all of Illinois' 17 southernmost counties have had cases
0 comments
breaking top story

Pope County reports 1st COVID-19 case; all of Illinois' 17 southernmost counties have had cases

The Southern Seven Health Department on Thursday reported the first lab-confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis in Pope County.

The diagnosis means all of Illinois' 17 southernmost counties have reported coronavirus cases.

The Pope County diagnosis is in a man in his 40s, according to the health department.

Southern Seven also announced two additional cases in Pulaski County and eight new cases in Union County.

Union County has seen a spike in positive cases in the last week. The health department reported a total of 57 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday. Of those, eight are considered recovered. Seven days ago, Union County had 15 cases, with five of those considered recovered. One Union County resident who had previously been diagnosed with COVID-19 has died.

Southern Seven Health Department on Thursday said several of the Union County residents who have tested positive within the last week are tied to outbreaks at workplaces outside of the Southern Seven region. Southern Seven covers Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties.

COVID-19 numbers in Southern Illinois

This information will be updated daily with the latest numbers from local health departments in Southern Illinois. The numbers reflect total lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in each county, including deaths and recoveries. These numbers may differ slightly from the county numbers being reported by the Illinois Department of Public Health daily. Local health departments tend to have more current numbers than the state.

County Total cases Deaths Recovered
Alexander 5 0 3
Franklin 10 0 5
Gallatin 2 0 2
Hamilton 2 0 0
Hardin 1 0 1
Jackson 158 10 71
Jefferson 91 14 69
Johnson 4 0 3
Massac 6 0 3
Perry 36 0 5
Pope 1 0 0
Pulaski 25 0 14
Randolph 209 2 89
Saline 5 0 3
Union 57 1 8
Williamson 43 1 18
White 2 0 1
0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News