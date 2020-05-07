Pope County reports 1st COVID-19 case; all of Illinois' 17 southernmost counties have had cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

The Southern Seven Health Department on Thursday reported the first lab-confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis in Pope County.

The diagnosis means all of Illinois' 17 southernmost counties have reported coronavirus cases.

The Pope County diagnosis is in a man in his 40s, according to the health department.

Southern Seven also announced two additional cases in Pulaski County and eight new cases in Union County.

Union County has seen a spike in positive cases in the last week. The health department reported a total of 57 lab-confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday. Of those, eight are considered recovered. Seven days ago, Union County had 15 cases, with five of those considered recovered. One Union County resident who had previously been diagnosed with COVID-19 has died.

Southern Seven Health Department on Thursday said several of the Union County residents who have tested positive within the last week are tied to outbreaks at workplaces outside of the Southern Seven region. Southern Seven covers Alexander, Hardin, Johnson, Massac, Pope, Pulaski and Union counties.

