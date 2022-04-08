Poshard Foundation announces $100K in donations to food pantries

This is one of the most difficult times of the year for area food pantries. The goodwill of Christmas and New Year’s giving has significantly decreased, and the pantries struggle to get nutritious food which hungry children need.

“With this $100,000 distribution to 50 food pantries, we will have given out nearly $300,000 over the past two years to help feed the children. In working with vulnerable children over the past twenty-three years, we know that nutritious food is part of the healing process. The only requirement we ask of food pantries is that they make every effort to purchase food with the highest nutritional value for the children,” said Jo Poshard.

“In another month or so, we will be giving our spring grants to social service agencies that are working to heal the emotional and psychological damage inflicted on many southern Illinois children, but our first step is to help heal the hunger,” said Glenn Poshard.

“A several thousand dollar grant to a local pantry may not sound like much, but often the pantry can use that money to leverage greater purchasing power with federal food banks and other organizations with whom they work,” added Jo Poshard.

Area food pantries receiving grants from the Poshard Foundation include:

Arrowleaf Client Choice Food Pantry, Cairo

Ava-Trico Area Food Pantry

Benton/West City Ministerial Alliance

Bethel Temple Evangelistic Ministries, Mounds

Blessings in a Backpack, Goreville

Cambria Food Pantry

Carterville United Pantry

Centralia Community Benevolent Association

Chester Area Christian Food Pantry

Christian Community Compassion Center, Harrisburg

City of Hurst Emergency Food Bank

COPE – Christian Outreach Program Emergency Food Pantry, Metropolis

Crosswalk Community Action Agency, West Frankfort

Daystar Community Program, Cairo

Du Quoin Food Pantry

Emmanuel Temple Ministries, Metropolis

Faith Liberty Mission Church Food Pantry, Du Quoin

Friends of Jesus Food Pantry, Equality

Gallatin County Food Pantry, Shawneetown

God’s Pantry – Caledonia Community Church, Olmsted

Good Samaritan Ministries, Carbondale

Grand Tower Food Pantry

Greater Galatia Food Pantry

Hope’s Entourage, Inc., Mt. Vernon

Hands of Hope, McLeansboro

Harvest Deliverance Food Pantry, Harrisburg

Herrin Community Pantry

Herrin House of Hope

JC Manna Mission, Johnston City

Jesus es el Senor UMC – Joe’s Mall Food Pantry, Cobden

Least of the Brethren Ministry, Pinckneyville

Loaves and Fishes at Anna United Methodist Church

Marion Ministerial Alliance

Ministry of the Broken-Hearted Food Pantry, Christopher

Mobile Food Market, Colp

Murphysboro Food Pantry, Inc.

Park Avenue Baptist Church Food Pantry, Mt. Vernon

Roads Church Pantry, Norris City

St. Kateri Snackpack Program, Ridgway

Salem Lutheran Church, Jonesboro

Sesser Valier Area Lifeline

Shawnee Development Council, Inc., Karnak

Sparta Food Pantry

The Promise, Marion

Thebes Food Pantry

Thompsonville Community of Christ Food Pantry

Victory Dream Center, Carbondale

Vienna First Baptist Church

We Love White County, Carmi

Whiteash Foodbank, Marion

