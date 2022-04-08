Poshard Foundation announces $100K in donations to food pantries

This is one of the most difficult times of the year for area food pantries. The goodwill of Christmas and New Year’s giving has significantly decreased, and the pantries struggle to get nutritious food which hungry children need.
“With this $100,000 distribution to 50 food pantries, we will have given out nearly $300,000 over the past two years to help feed the children. In working with vulnerable children over the past twenty-three years, we know that nutritious food is part of the healing process. The only requirement we ask of food pantries is that they make every effort to purchase food with the highest nutritional value for the children,” said Jo Poshard.
“In another month or so, we will be giving our spring grants to social service agencies that are working to heal the emotional and psychological damage inflicted on many southern Illinois children, but our first step is to help heal the hunger,” said Glenn Poshard.
“A several thousand dollar grant to a local pantry may not sound like much, but often the pantry can use that money to leverage greater purchasing power with federal food banks and other organizations with whom they work,” added Jo Poshard.
Area food pantries receiving grants from the Poshard Foundation include:
Arrowleaf Client Choice Food Pantry, Cairo
Ava-Trico Area Food Pantry
Benton/West City Ministerial Alliance
Bethel Temple Evangelistic Ministries, Mounds
Blessings in a Backpack, Goreville
Cambria Food Pantry
Carterville United Pantry
Centralia Community Benevolent Association
Chester Area Christian Food Pantry
Christian Community Compassion Center, Harrisburg
City of Hurst Emergency Food Bank
COPE – Christian Outreach Program Emergency Food Pantry, Metropolis
Crosswalk Community Action Agency, West Frankfort
Daystar Community Program, Cairo
Du Quoin Food Pantry
Emmanuel Temple Ministries, Metropolis
Faith Liberty Mission Church Food Pantry, Du Quoin
Friends of Jesus Food Pantry, Equality
Gallatin County Food Pantry, Shawneetown
God’s Pantry – Caledonia Community Church, Olmsted
Good Samaritan Ministries, Carbondale
Grand Tower Food Pantry
Greater Galatia Food Pantry
Hope’s Entourage, Inc., Mt. Vernon
Hands of Hope, McLeansboro
Harvest Deliverance Food Pantry, Harrisburg
Herrin Community Pantry
Herrin House of Hope
JC Manna Mission, Johnston City
Jesus es el Senor UMC – Joe’s Mall Food Pantry, Cobden
Least of the Brethren Ministry, Pinckneyville
Loaves and Fishes at Anna United Methodist Church
Marion Ministerial Alliance
Ministry of the Broken-Hearted Food Pantry, Christopher
Mobile Food Market, Colp
Murphysboro Food Pantry, Inc.
Park Avenue Baptist Church Food Pantry, Mt. Vernon
Roads Church Pantry, Norris City
St. Kateri Snackpack Program, Ridgway
Salem Lutheran Church, Jonesboro
Sesser Valier Area Lifeline
Shawnee Development Council, Inc., Karnak
Sparta Food Pantry
The Promise, Marion
Thebes Food Pantry
Thompsonville Community of Christ Food Pantry
Victory Dream Center, Carbondale
Vienna First Baptist Church
We Love White County, Carmi
Whiteash Foodbank, Marion