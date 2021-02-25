Poshard Foundation awards grants to 42 food pantries

CARTERVILLE — The Poshard Foundation for Abused Children last week hosted a virtual press conference to announce the organization’s latest round of grants to 42 Southern Illinois food pantries.

“For 22 years, the mission of our foundation has been the protection and healing of vulnerable children, particularly the abused, neglected and abandoned,” Glenn Poshard, co-founder of the foundation, said. “If the coronavirus has taught us anything over the past year, it’s this certainty: It’s difficult to heal a broken spirit if the family and the children are hungry. We have never before witnessed food insecurity at this level.”

With this $100,000 distribution, the Poshard Foundation has given nearly $175,000 in grants to Southern Illinois food pantries since the pandemic began.

Foundation co-founder Jo Poshard added that they heard from food pantries that were not included in the first round of funding. The additional food pantries extended the reach of the foundation to include pantries from Centralia south to Cairo, and from east to west in Southern Illinois.

“As the pandemic started last year, we began thinking, 'How can we help?' How do you go about healing when you have a family and children who are hungry? We felt that was a good place to start,” Jo Poshard said.