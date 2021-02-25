Poshard Foundation awards grants to 42 food pantries

CARTERVILLE — The Poshard Foundation for Abused Children last week hosted a virtual press conference to announce the organization’s latest round of grants to 42 Southern Illinois food pantries.
“For 22 years, the mission of our foundation has been the protection and healing of vulnerable children, particularly the abused, neglected and abandoned,” Glenn Poshard, co-founder of the foundation, said. “If the coronavirus has taught us anything over the past year, it’s this certainty: It’s difficult to heal a broken spirit if the family and the children are hungry. We have never before witnessed food insecurity at this level.”
With this $100,000 distribution, the Poshard Foundation has given nearly $175,000 in grants to Southern Illinois food pantries since the pandemic began.
Foundation co-founder Jo Poshard added that they heard from food pantries that were not included in the first round of funding. The additional food pantries extended the reach of the foundation to include pantries from Centralia south to Cairo, and from east to west in Southern Illinois.
“As the pandemic started last year, we began thinking, 'How can we help?' How do you go about healing when you have a family and children who are hungry? We felt that was a good place to start,” Jo Poshard said.
The Poshard Foundation reached out to food pantries and asked them to submit a plan on how they would use the funding to help children and families. Jo Poshard said the pantry volunteers came up with creative ways to not only feed children, but also adults who might need help.
Some pantries enlisted help from local schools to identify children who might need help and to come up with ways to get food to those children. Other pantries created bags of kid-friendly foods or food easy for children to prepare and eat.
Kathy Page of Benton-West City Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry said the funding means a lot because they can feed their families that have children. The pantry will use the funding to purchase kid favorites such as sweetened cereal, peanut butter and jelly, hot dogs and hamburgers to supplement the pantry’s normal offerings.
In addition to helping families, the pantry is working with a local store to purchase the food, which in turns help that store.
“We love our children, and we have some cute ones who come in here,” Page said. “It keeps your heart soft to help them. Your heart can get hard when you deal with poverty and the issues that go with it.”
One of the pantries that is new to the Poshard Foundation is Least of the Brethren Food Pantry in Pinckneyville.
“We thank God for Glenn and Jo Poshard,” George Culley, founder of the pantry, said.
Least of the Brethren will use the funding to fund food sacks for children. Betty Culley has been putting together sacks of child-friendly foods to distribute to families with children.
George Culley said they average about 300 families per month. Many of them are young families with children.
Overall, Culley said the pantry doubled the number of people it served during 2020 compared to the number of people helped in 2019. They distributed 450,000 pounds of food, or about 22 semi-truckloads. During the same time period, they saw their USDA commodities cut and another program that furnished fresh foods end.
The pantry will distribute food Friday, Feb. 26 from 9 a.m. to noon. Culley said anyone who needs help is welcome. The distribution will include four cases of cereal and 10 pounds of chicken for each family. For more information visit facebook.com/blc.leastofthebrethren.
Jo Poshard said 2020 was a tough year, and 2021 may be just as tough.
“It takes a lot of good people to make this happen. We appreciate very much what they are doing,” Jo Poshard said. “We don’t know what’s ahead in 2021. We feel the people who support us want us to do everything we can to support children and families.”
For more information about the Poshard Foundation or to make a donation, visit poshardfoundation.org.
