Poshard Foundation distributes another round of grants

CARTERVILLE — The Poshard Foundation for Abused Children distributed an additional $100,000 grant by the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund on Friday.
This is the second grant the Poshard Foundation received from the COVID-19 Response Fund, which was created to help agencies that serve those severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The first grant was for $300,000.
The Poshard Foundation is targeting 18 agencies over 23 counties in Southern Illinois. Those agencies will distribute assistance in the form of nutritional food, basic supplies, medical care, educational needs, behavioral and mental health services and other therapeutic necessities for children and their families.
Jo Poshard said they formed a team to look at requests and help distribute the resources as quickly as possible. That team included Ginger Meyer of the Children’s Medical and Mental Health Resources Network, Dr. Katherine Bangs and Holly Frymire of Egyptian Health Department, and Dr. Matt Buckman of the Stress and Trauma Treatment Center.
“The project began with round two and took about four months to complete from the grant application to identifying the families. We are in the process of repeating that four round four,” Jo Poshard said.
They are helping more than 12,000 children and families.
“I am very proud to be part of the project to help children and families,” Buckman said.
“When you get a call from Glenn Poshard on a Sunday evening, you answer the call,” Meyer said.
Meyer added that the latest round of funding will provide basic toiletries, food and Chromebooks for children to stay connected. They need that connection not only for their education, but also to access counseling and other services.
“We couldn’t have done this without each other. We do come together in times of need for Southern Illinois,” Bangs said.
The Poshard Foundation usually has their distribution events in the boardroom at John A. Logan College in Carterville, with all the agencies present. The event Friday was held outside with about one-third of the agencies attending.
In addition to the three agencies above, Carmelita Cahill of Carbondale Warming Center, Samantha Irwin of Pregnancy Matters and Ginger Rye Sanders of Women for Change also received funds during the event.
Cahill said the warming center is designed to operate during the coldest months of the year, from Dec. 1 through March 31. “We were supposed to close March 31, and we’re still here,” she said.
Because of the shelter in place order, the center has remained open. Funding received through the Poshard Foundation will help keep the warming center open the remainder of the summer into the fall.
Irwin said the funding for Pregnancy Matters will help provide basic needs for mothers and babies.
Ginger Rye Sanders and Deborah Woods of Women for Change first thanked Jo and Glenn Poshard and the Poshard Foundation for their funding.
The group just completed a five-week program of providing supper to children 18 and younger. During the program, they had the opportunity to hear what the families were experiencing and hear their challenges. The additional funding will provide nutritious snacks for children in Carbondale.
“We like to say we are better together,” Sanders said, adding that this project demonstrates that.
Glenn Poshard said the foundation looks for funding wherever they can find it, but they do not accept government funding. The COVID-19 Response Fund was created from private donations. “The need is always greater that the resources,” he said.
In addition to the $400,000 from the Illinois COVID-19 Response Fund, The Poshard Foundation gave $100,000 to 30 social service agencies and $50,000 to 27 food pantries. A total of $550,000 has been distributed by the foundation since March 2020 to the direct support of Southern Illinois families struggling to survive during this pandemic.
Other agencies that will be participating in the distribution of Illinois COVID-19 funds include: Attucks Community Service Board, Boys and Girls Clubs of Southern Illinois, Cairo Women’s Shelter Inc., Carbondale Spring Food Autonomy Project, Caritas Family Solutions in Carterville and Mount Vernon, CASA of Jefferson County, Centerstone, Hoyleton Youth and Family Services, Lutheran Social Services of Illinois Prison and Family Ministry, Southern Seven Health Department and Spero Family Services.
For more information about the work of The Poshard Foundation or to make a donation, visit www.poshardfoundation.org.
