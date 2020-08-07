Poshard Foundation distributes another round of grants

“I am very proud to be part of the project to help children and families,” Buckman said.

“When you get a call from Glenn Poshard on a Sunday evening, you answer the call,” Meyer said.

Meyer added that the latest round of funding will provide basic toiletries, food and Chromebooks for children to stay connected. They need that connection not only for their education, but also to access counseling and other services.

“We couldn’t have done this without each other. We do come together in times of need for Southern Illinois,” Bangs said.

The Poshard Foundation usually has their distribution events in the boardroom at John A. Logan College in Carterville, with all the agencies present. The event Friday was held outside with about one-third of the agencies attending.

In addition to the three agencies above, Carmelita Cahill of Carbondale Warming Center, Samantha Irwin of Pregnancy Matters and Ginger Rye Sanders of Women for Change also received funds during the event.

Cahill said the warming center is designed to operate during the coldest months of the year, from Dec. 1 through March 31. “We were supposed to close March 31, and we’re still here,” she said.