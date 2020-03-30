Poshard Foundation donates $50K to Southern Illinois food pantries

The Poshard Foundation for Abused Children has donated $50,000 to 28 Southern Illinois food pantries in 16 counties that are providing meals to children during the coronavirus crisis.
According to a news release from the foundation, the grants range from $1,000 to $3,000 to individual food pantries, depending on the number of children being served. The grants require the purchase of food that supports the nutritional needs of children.
Foundation co-founder Glenn Poshard said in the release that federal and state legislation is emphasizing food security for children who are not getting regular meals through schools while they are closed as part of social distancing efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
"A couple of thousand dollars to a local pantry may not sound like much, but often the pantry can use that money to leverage greater purchasing power with federal food banks and other organizations from whom they work," Poshard said.
Poshard Foundation co-founder Jo Poshard said she hopes the grants can be seed money for the pantries in hope that other business, labor and community groups will also help out.
"If necessary, our foundation will distributed another round of grants in the near future depending on how severe the need grows, but we're hoping many others will chip in," Poshard said.
The following food pantries received grants from the foundation:
- Ava-Trico Area Food Pantry;
- Benton-West City Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry;
- Bethel Temple Evangelistic Ministries Food Pantry in Mounds;
- Carterville United Pantry;
- Christian Community Compassion Center Inc. in Harrisburg;
- City of Hurst Emergency Food Bank;
- COPE: Christian Outreach Program Emergency in Metropolis;
- Daystar Community Program in Cairo;
- Du Quoin Food Pantry;
- Gallatin County Food Pantry in Shawneetown;
- Good Samaritan Ministries Food Pantry in Carbondale;
- Goreville Ministerial Alliance;
- Grand Tower Township Food Pantry;
- Greater Galatia Ministerial Alliance Food Pantry;
- Harvest Deliverance Center Lamb's Providence Food Pantry in Harrisburg;
- Herrin Community Food Pantry;
- Herrin House of Hope;
- Marion Ministerial Alliance;
- Ministry for the Broken Hearted Food Pantry in Christopher;
- Mount Vernon Rescue Mission;
- Murphysboro Food Pantry;
- Shawnee Development Council Inc. in Karnak;
- The Promise in Marion;
- The Roads Church Pantry in Norris City;
- Thompsonvile Community of Christ Food Pantry;
- Turning Point Church Hands of Hope Food Pantry in McLeansboro;
- Victory Dream Center in Carbondale; and
- Vienna First Baptist Church Food Pantry.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.