Poshard Foundation donates $50K to Southern Illinois food pantries

The Poshard Foundation for Abused Children has donated $50,000 to 28 Southern Illinois food pantries in 16 counties that are providing meals to children during the coronavirus crisis.

According to a news release from the foundation, the grants range from $1,000 to $3,000 to individual food pantries, depending on the number of children being served. The grants require the purchase of food that supports the nutritional needs of children.

Foundation co-founder Glenn Poshard said in the release that federal and state legislation is emphasizing food security for children who are not getting regular meals through schools while they are closed as part of social distancing efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

"A couple of thousand dollars to a local pantry may not sound like much, but often the pantry can use that money to leverage greater purchasing power with federal food banks and other organizations from whom they work," Poshard said.

Poshard Foundation co-founder Jo Poshard said she hopes the grants can be seed money for the pantries in hope that other business, labor and community groups will also help out.