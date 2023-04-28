The programs of nearly 30 Southern Illinois agencies that work with children got a boost thanks to more than $100,000 in grants distributed by the Poshard Foundation for Abused Children during a special event at John A. Logan College on Thursday.

“It has been our mission for 24 years to help the abandoned, neglected and abused children of Southern Illinois to overcome their abuse and return to a more normal childhood through counseling, medical intervention, food security and recreational activities. These grants, administered by our committed social service workers, serve that purpose,” explained Glenn Poshard, co-founder of the Foundation.

The grants will assist local agencies to provide programs and services and in some cases, material goods, to children in need throughout the region.

Co-founder Jo Poshard said, “The agencies will use these grants to help children in ways that traditional funding cannot always do. This can let the agencies operate and do what they need to do in areas that perhaps federal or state funding wouldn't allow.”

For child service organizations and agencies, funds from the Poshard Foundation can even be used to “normalize” childhood for some children.

“This allows us to do some fun things for kids that they otherwise wouldn’t get to do,” explained Brittney Hale of Vienna-based Arrowleaf.

She said her organization can take children to amusement parks or baseball games just to have fun.

“We are always impressed by what the organizations and agencies can accomplish with what we give them,” Jo Poshard said. “They're very targeted, very careful and we feel good about what they do.”

Other funds are used for everything from providing counseling services to getting children services such as haircuts before a court appearance to face an accused abuser. Other funds are used for therapy games, clothing, dental needs and more.

“We want to support these agencies to help these children who are hurting and vulnerable,” Jo Poshard said.

Since its inception, the Poshard Foundation has awarded millions of dollars in grants to area agencies and not-for-profit groups.

