The entirety of Glenn Poshard’s life which includes experiences in education, politics and not-for-profit advocacy is the subject of a new book recently published by the Southern Illinois University Press.

In the book, "Son of Southern Illinois," authored by Mattoon Public Library Director and former newspaper editor Carl Walworth following extensive research, interviews and experiences with Poshard, covers everything from the former Congressman’s childhood in White County, his military service, time as an educator and efforts as a philanthropist and advocate for children’s causes. The pair shares stories of successes and challenges, including some Poshard has never discussed publicly before.

A series of book signing events with both authors is set for Wednesday, Aug. 9 throughout the region. Walworth and Poshard will be at the Harrisburg District Library from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.; noon to 1:30 p.m., they will be at the Herrin City Library; 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Stinson Memorial Library in Anna and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Varsity Theater in Carbondale. Copies of the book will be available at each signing for purchase for $30.

Poshard said the idea for the book first came about when former West Frankfort newspaper editor Bob Ellis said he’d like to author a biography. Ellis’ project was unfinished when he died. Several years later, Poshard reached out to Walworth, who responded enthusiastically.

Walworth said he spent days and weeks touring White County with Poshard, conducting interviews with the former gubernatorial candidate and pouring over boxes of clippings, notes and mementoes one by one. They met at the Poshards’ home, at Southern Illinois University Carbondale and John A. Logan College as well as other locations and Walworth interviewed others about Poshard.

“Carl has been researching every inch of my life. It’s been incredible,” Poshard said.

Walworth said he first met Poshard when he was an editor at the Charleston and Mattoon newspapers and Poshard was serving in Congress. Still, he explained, writing the book has been a major undertaking.

“It has been a very extensive process,” Walworth said. “I have really enjoyed working with Glenn. I got to know him when he was a congressman and he has said this book was very important to him, if for no other reason than to have something to give to his grandchildren for them to know about his life and why he did certain things.”

The book explores the impact of poetry on Poshard’s life and challenges of his life ranging from poverty as a child to his loss of the 1998 race for Illinois governor and even the death of his sister and three close friends in a 1960 automobile accident, leading to depression.

“Carl didn’t pull any punches,” Poshard said. “He wanted to talk about how I had a mental health condition when I was younger and that resulted in a lot of trauma in my life. He wanted to explore that and I had never talked about that in my whole career.”

“I never dreamed that a kid form the hill country of White County would ever have a book written about him,” Poshard admitted. “I’ve been very blessed and very fortunate to have some of these positions during that my life have been exciting for me and enabled me to do some problem solving. It’s nice to share them.”

Walworth said "Son of Southern Illinois" will appeal to a wide variety of readers.

“If they are looking for politics, that’s in there; if they are looking for a human story, there’s that; if they are looking for the impact of higher education, that’s in there, too,” he explained. “Depending on their life experiences, readers are going to find stories and information that they can relate to.”