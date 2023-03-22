If you want to live to see summer, the American Red Cross says to abide by these severe spring storm safety tips to avoid thunder bolts, twisters, and drowning in your own car.

The spring season is upon us in Southern Illinois and that means strong winds, a lot of rain, and lighting. Thankfully, the American Red Cross has issued some helpful tips to keep people safe this spring.

The first threat to be on guard against is lighting. Though the coming of spring marks beautiful lighting storms illuminating the evening skies, these electromagnetic outbursts of nature can be deadly.

"On average, lightning causes more deaths in the U.S. than tornadoes, floods, or hurricanes. One study puts lightning deaths in the U.S. at 7,741 between 1940 and 1981. And some research suggests that these numbers may be too low by 30 to 50%. Illinois experiences about 2-3 deaths and eight serious injuries per year - again probably too low," said Dr. Jim Angel, a climatologist.

The Red Cross advises when you know a thunderstorm is about to hit, go inside, preferably in a sturdy structure – not a car, RV, or mobile, manufactured, or trailer home. The reason is that with thunderstorms come high winds which may do damage to less than sturdy structures.

The Red Cross also says you should stay connected. You cannot anticipate a storm, so head to your nearest superstore for shelter if you are in the dark about the approaching storm. Sign up for free emergency alerts from your local government, Red Cross advises. You could also utilize a weather app which comes standard on most cellphones these days, which are helpful because they have Doppler weather radar maps which show you exactly where the storm cells are, what direction they are moving in and when they will be over your location.

The bottom line: "When thunder roars, go indoors," the Red Cross says. Until informed that the storm has blown over, stay away from your windows, your devices (unless you are checking the weather), running water, or standing water like pools, hot tubs or bathtubs. If you find yourself outside when a thunderstorm hits without a sturdy shelter nearby, the Red Cross says sheds, gazebos, and bleachers are not safe havens in a storm, and neither are trees, which may be damaged by lighting or blown over by winds. If you are in your car, drive to a Walmart, or another sturdy building, but if you in the middle of nowhere, pull off to a place devoid of power lines and trees, as these may fall on you.

Springtime twisters are another threat to be prepared for. Though not as deadly as lighting storms, tornadoes claim on average 1 death victim per year in Illinois. Keep these Red Cross tips in mind so you don't become the unlucky one this year.

The first thing to do in the event of a tornado is to find a safe room if you have one, but, if you don't, a small room without windows on the lowest level of a sturdy building will work, the Red Cross says. Walmart may not be ideal here, because it is a large room with a lot of glass at the front of the building, not to mention much merchandise that can become flying deadly missiles. Most communities have old school houses or banks that can withstand near nuclear blasts, and which usually have basements. Go there if you happen to live in a trailer.

Preparation requires practice, so do tornado drills with your family, identifying a plan of escape to the nearest sturdy structure, or identify your safest room in your home and go there. If you are following the springtime storm for a possible tornado development on your phone, you'll know that a tornado watch is issued by the National Weather Service whenever the conditions are possible for the formation of a tornado, so be prepared. When a tornado warning is issued, it is time to take action, the Red Cross says. Put into action your preparation plan you practiced.

Tornadoes are scary storms, what with the green skies and freight-train winds and all, but With a little planning you can avoid being that one in 12,000,000 Illinoisans to die in a tornado.

Finally, flooding. The most important thing to be prepared for in a flood is to know where the water is, and then to avoid it. In 2022, though only one person drowned in an Illinois flood, a whopping 106 flood fatalities were recorded for the year in the United States. Unlike those young men and children victims of lighting storms, flood victims tend to be the elderly in their homes. For 60-90 year-olds, the numbers are grim: 58 deaths in 2022.

People die in their cars as well as their homes in floods. The Red Cross says, "Remember: Turn Around, Don't Drown!" Never walk, swim or drive through floodwater, because half a foot of fast-moving floodwater can knock you down, and a foot of flood is enough to move your Ford down the road. The Red Cross advises you to know your community's flood risk by visiting the FEMA Flood Map Service Center and searching your address.

Spring storms are dangerous, but they don't have to be deadly. Practice, prepare, and have a plan, and you can keep safe this storm season.

The American Red Cross of Illinois serves 12.4 million people in 88 counties in Illinois, along with counties in Iowa and Missouri. Visit the redcross.org website for more information on emergency preparedness, or by downloading the free Red Cross Emergency App. Information is available on what to do before, during, and after the storm or other emergency.