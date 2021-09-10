Prescribed burn planned for donated land in Union Hill subdivision

The Southern Illinois Prescribed Burn Association will conduct a prescribed fire in the Union Hill Subdivision on Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

An approximately 1.5-acre lot along Hawthorne Hollow Road will be burned as part of efforts to improve native plant and wildlife habitat in the mostly wooded neighborhood.

“Prescribed burning is a useful tool for managing wildlife habitats,” says Jesse Riechman, executive director of SIPBA. “And we are excited to be involved with this project.”

According to David Warner, a member of the Union Hill Homeowners Association (HOA), “Our habitat restoration efforts began about three years ago and this burn will really help us in our efforts to push back against non-native invasive species and promote native plants and habitat.” The HOA has also been working with the local group Forest Resource Support Team on combating non-native invasive species in the neighborhood. Common invasive plant species like bush honeysuckle and Japanese stiltgrass can take-over habitats and drive-out native species.