'Pretty minimal' voter turnout in Tuesday night's consolidated election

Voter turnout in Tuesday night's consolidated election ranged from as little as 5% in Perry County and as high as 18% in Franklin County, according to unofficial voting totals.

Turnout stood at about 8% with all of Williamson County's 65 precincts accounted, and about 16% in Jackson County with all 56 precincts reporting.

“It’s been pretty minimal,” Jackson County Clerk Frank Byrd said about 5 p.m., about two hours before the polls closed Tuesday.

At the time, he said he expected the numbers, significantly lower than a general election, would likely come close to the 4,600 votes cast in 2019’s consolidated election.

He said he believes polarizing races in Grand Tower and Makanda may have caused an uptick in turnout — at least relative to past consolidated elections.

Williamson County Clerk Amanda Barnes said some of the poor turnout in her county could be attributed to voter fatigue — the last general election cycle may have worn the electorate out. She said it could also be because of uncontested races.

Isaac Smith

