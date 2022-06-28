Primary sets ballots for Williamson, Franklin and Saline county board general election

Tuesday’s primary narrowed the field of candidates for area county boards. Results of local board primaries include:

Williamson County

Former WSIL-TV meteorologist Jim Rasor will challenge incumbent Brent Gentry for a seat on the Williamson County Board of Commissioners after each won their primary.

Rasor earned 65% of votes on the Republican ballot defeating Jimmie Johnson who garnered 29% of the vote. Gentry was unopposed for the Democratic nomination.

Franklin County

District 1 Republican Neil Hargis, Curtis Overton and Angela Evans won their primary races and will join Democratic incumbent Randall Crocker and newcomer Raymond Scott on the November general election ballot vying for three seats representing District 1.

Hargis, an incumbent, earned 45% of the vote. Overton received 40% of the vote and Evans garnered 35% of votes. They defeated incumbents Luke Saeger who received 28% of vote and Mark Kash who was selected on 22% of ballots.

In District 2, Brad Wilson, Ray Minor and J. Larry Miller were the only Republican candidates on the primary ballot and all three will advance to the general election.

John R. Gossett, Kevin D. Weston and Jack Warren were Republican candidates for District 3. All three will appear on the ballot in November.

No Democratic candidates were on the ballots for District 2 or District 3.

Saline County

All 13 seats on the Saline County Board are up for election in November. Democratic candidates James Furey, Dennis Gauger, Michele Gribble, Bob Oglesbuy and Bruce Tolley. All are incumbents whose names will appear on the ballot for November’s general election.

A crowded Republican ballot saw 17 candidates. Current county board members Jay Williams, Rona Simpson Bramlet, Jean Ellis, Todd Horton, Mike McKinnies, Chris Penrod, Casey Perkins, Ryan Lambert, Roy Oldham, and Wes Sherrod all won a place on the November ballot along with newcomers Jeff Guard, Justin Travelstead and Chuck DePriest.

Williams received 9% of votes. Sherrod, McKinnies and Horton each received 8%, Bramlet garnered 7%. Ellis, Guard, Lambert Oldham, Penrod, and Travelstead earned 6% and Perkins and DePriest received 5% of votes.

Candidates Dan Dearing and Breanna Banks Dockenstein received 4% of votes. Joe Burtis and Eli McEwan each were selected on 3% of ballots. Burtis, Dearing, Dockenstein and McEwan will not appear on the general election ballot.

