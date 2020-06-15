Pritzker announces help for low-income families in visit to region

The governor also announced the threshold for help has been raised from 150% of the federal poverty levels to 200%. This increase supports a family of four with an additional income up to $4,300. This means 1 million more Illinois residents are now eligible for community service assistance, raising the state’s total eligible residents to 3.5 million.

Last year, the existing Illinois LIHEAP program provided 250,000 households with energy assistance of $600 each to help pay heat, gas, propane and electric bills. The Community Service Block Grant helped cover rent, food, water and other essential bills nearly 400,000 times.

Pritzker said residents need help right now, so DCEO is working with its network of community action agencies to eliminate the in-person application requirement.

“Starting today, residents seeking emergency relief can visit helpillinoisfamilies.com to determine their eligibility,” Pritzker said.

He is encouraging everyone who does not need help applying to use the website to apply.