Pritzker asks residents to be ‘All In’ in helping state’s coronavirus fight

Ezike added religious institutions must hold services virtually, not in person, to do their part “to end this pandemic.”

“I understand the importance of communing with fellow believers,” she said. “... We all must make this sacrifice, then on the other side of this pandemic, we can gather at the mosque or synagogue, the church, the museum, the library — all of the places we love. We must not continue putting people at risk.”

Pritzker also criticized the federal government’s response in his strongest terms yet.

“I’m honestly upset about the lack of early action on a national basis. This will go down in history as a profound failure of our national government,” Pritzker said. “I’m telling you this, because in terms of state actions, state orders, we’ve nearly exhausted every avenue available. Now the rest is up to you.”

Alternate care facilities

Pritzker announced Westlake Hospital in Melrose Park is the fourth medical field station established in the Chicago area to alleviate the crush of COVID-19 cases at hospitals. It holds 230 beds.