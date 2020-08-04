Pritzker, Fowler announce $40 million for Cairo port project

Simpson said that often what is heard about Cairo is the bad — the crime, the fires, the poverty. But Simpson said he looks forward to a growth in positive stories as well, like the building of the port.

The $4 million released by the state will be used to finish up the final permitting, engineering and even some site preparation for the development. When asked how this announcement was different than the 2018 announcement of $1 million from the state for similar permitting and design costs, Fowler and Pritzker deferred to Todd Ely, who is a member of the Alexander County Port District and has worked on the project for nearly a decade.

Ely said the initial $1 million was pivotal to doing engineering work that would eventually convince both state and private business leaders that project was itself viable. Ely added that the money released this year will help to finalize the public-private partnership that will push the project toward the finish line. He said that by the beginning of 2021 he hopes to have applications in with the Army Corps of Engineers to begin developing the river port. Fowler later added that by the end of the year, work will have begun to clear 150 acres of land needed to begin construction.