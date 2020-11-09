Pritzker places more restrictions on Southern Illinois, limiting gatherings to 10 people

“We’d like to see the governor come down here and come and explain what’s going on and what he wants to do with these different levels of mitigation,” Severin said Monday. “We just feel like we just keep getting these things thrown at us, and we’d like to be able to discuss this with him.”

Northwest Illinois’ Region 1 was the first to be placed under the enhanced Tier 2 mitigation efforts on Oct. 25. Since then, its average seven-day rolling positivity rate has skyrocketed, and is currently at 17.6% — meaning that more than one in six tests are coming back positive.

For the governor’s part, he said the mitigation efforts are effective, and that the problem is they aren’t being enforced by local officials. He also said that areas near border states are being affected by irresponsible neighbors where state government leaders have taken a far less aggressive approach to controlling the virus.