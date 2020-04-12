Pritzker points to signs of pandemic ‘leveling’ in Illinois

There have now been more than 100,000 tests performed in Illinois, with a total of 20,852 confirmed cases and 720 fatalities.

Pritzker cautioned, however, that it was still too early to say whether the outbreak had peaked.

“What I look for is a leveling because the numbers had been going up exponentially,” Pritzker said. “And then they were going up arithmetically.”

Responding to questions from reporters, Pritzker said the stay-at-home order will remain in place until there is a significant drop in the number of active cases and hospitalizations. Even then, he said, the state will need to be cautious about returning to normal activity. The current order is through April 30.

“You still will only have had a certain percentage, a relatively low percentage in my opinion, maybe less than 20 percent of the public will have been exposed to COVID-19, will have had it and recovered from it. So you wouldn't have herd immunity at that point,” he said. “So the question is how do you operate society when we begin to bring down the level of infection and make sure that people are able to begin to go back to work in various industries?”