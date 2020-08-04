Pritzker says COVID-19 situation in Southern Illinois 'worse than in Chicago'

Support earmarked for the university will be used to help with testing and contact tracing on campus. Additionally, SIU’s Student Health Center — who will serve as Jackson County’s point on campus for contact tracing — will have some additional support to allow “point of care” testing. That is to say, if someone comes in demonstrating COVID-19 symptoms, they can get tested right away. Hagston noted the equipment is designed for small-scale testing and not mass testing.

The grant funding will support Jackson County’s COVID-19 services from June 2020 through May 2021. Hagston said the Jackson County Health Department has hired most of their contact tracing team and should be up to speed in the next few weeks after they finish training.

University decisions

While some are calling for universities to have a majority of their courses online amid rising COVID-19 concerns, Pritzker said it will be up to local officials on how they can operate in the current environment. He added while historically there have been enrollment concerns at institutions of higher education in Illinois, state and university officials are first and foremost concerned with the health and safety of their students, faculty and communities.