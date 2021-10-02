Profanity-laced, anti-Biden flags fly in Marion; city says free speech trumps complaints

MARION ― Pinned to a front porch in an otherwise picturesque neighborhood on Virginia Street is a large navy blue flag that boldly proclaims: “F--- Biden and F--- you for voting for him.”

An eight-minute drive away is another profanity-laced flag on Folgers Street with the pronouncement “F--- Biden” on a flag pole outside someone’s home.

Just below that flag is a yellow one that reads “Don’t Tread on Me,” and features a coiled rattlesnake. Known as the Gadsen flag, it signifies personal freedom and liberties. It was also on prominent display during the U.S. Capitol takeover on Jan. 6.

This is what 77-year old William Litton saw when he was driving a friend around the neighborhood recently to show them the town he spent his entire life in — and how it’s changed.

Litton, a retired coal miner and widower, said he has two adult children, nine grandkids, and 16 great-grandchildren. He said he called the city of Marion to file a complaint regarding the profanity on the signs because he doesn’t think it is appropriate to display curse words in public where children can see them — no matter anyone’s political views.

“When I worked in the mines, I heard all kinds of language and everything … that didn't upset me. What upsets me is when they use that one word there and kids live in the neighborhood,” Litton said.

Litton said he reported the flags to the city’s Code Enforcement but was told there is nothing they can do about it because the flags, considered freedom of speech, are protected by the First Amendment. He said it doesn’t make sense to have signs like that when the city is also painting murals around town, attracting tourists, and trying to beautify itself.

“This ain't political stuff. What this is, is profanity, advertising it, and they say it's free speech,” Litton said.

City Attorney Wendy Cunningham said in an interview with The Southern she does not believe the city would have the right to enforce an ordinance against the profanity-laced signs.

“There is an ordinance on the books here. It is in reference to lewd and obscene publications, which are more toward things of a sexual nature that would be considered obscene … It is not an ordinance that is intended for this type of complaint,” Cunningham said.

Mayor Mike Absher said this was an issue with the city before approximately one year ago — but on the other side of the political spectrum. He said they knocked on the person’s door to communicate with them about the sign, and the person went to a local media outlet to complain and the situation escalated.

Absher said the city looked into case law regarding the First Amendment and what could be done about profane signs and he said the law is not in their favor.

“But I really wish people wouldn't do this on either side of the political spectrum, or for any reason, they're just, I just honestly don't understand it,” Absher said.

“...There's kids in these neighborhoods and it's not that they've never seen, heard or read maybe that word before but it's unfortunate and I just don't think that's an appropriate word to be using (in) any context … a print-out in front of your house, it doesn't make sense to me.”

The Southern reached out to both flag owners or comment.

The owner of the flag on Folgers Street refused to give his name during a phone call, but said it was his right to fly the flag and he isn’t worried about children seeing it.

“It’s my property,” He said. “If they’re worried about them then [they should] never let their kids watch TV or own a magazine or go out, you know?”

The flag owner on Virginia Street could not be reached for comment for this story.

Litton said he doesn’t understand why the city can make an ordinance regarding how tall the grass is on citizen’s front lawns, but it can’t ban profanity. He said it isn’t political but he doesn’t consider profanity protected under free speech.

